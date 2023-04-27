Bev Vdt Xftl Cross Functional Technical Leader Cfsp
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
BEV Cross Functional Technical Leader for Chassis front systems and performance product portfolio
Does your passion trigger from developing technical solutions from a blank paper to a full volume product out at the customers? Are you the captain of the ship? The one that can set the goal and find a way together with the crew in an environment influenced by many changes and tight time frames?
If that is what you enjoy, and you have an ability to inspire and engage in combination with great communication and problem-solving skills - this will be the perfect position for you.
What we offer and who we are
The Chassis front system and performance section is part of the Chassis Engineering department within Vehicle Engineering at Volvo Group Trucks Technology.
The sections product portfolio is:
Exterior noise feature, noise shields, air intake system, coolant routing, oil fill and check, MUC base structure (module under cab), MUC complete, GTO interface to MUC assembly process and installation of coolant cooled BEV components inside the MUC among other.
In the section there are three VDT XFTLs that work together to handle the sections portfolio for all type of initiatives (Both ICE and BEV platforms), VDT management and part planning. As VDT XFTL you are reporting directly to the section manager and is a part of the management team.
For this role main task is to work on the BEV program and make all coming initiatives successful! The sections product portfolio varies over time and the VDT XFTLs give and take among the challenges to balance and get all things done.
I look for you that is hands on and enjoy connecting people. You hunt for challenges, act direct and connect all needed stakeholders to drive progress.
To be successful you need to have great communication skills, find it easy to develop new networks and personal relationships.
Your responsibilities as VDT XFTL
The VDT XFTL leads a cross functional team securing Product Modification and Product Change deliveries of verified & validated components, systems & functions. Central is the governance of the product backlog in the Vehicle Development Team
The VDT XFTL has a delegated responsibility from the VDT Leader to:
ensure the complete product delivery continuously over time, including quality, cost and performance (Product Quality/Delivery/Cost/Performance - QDCP).
support and communicate across organizational boundaries, in order to safeguard the complete VDT delivery.
Break down high-level business needs and descriptions into Epics/Capabilities/Features together with other Business Owners, Stakeholders, Product Managers and Product Owners to a level where it can be further prioritized and distributed to agile teams and ARTs
plan the right sequence of milestones and align these milestones with concerned parties in GTX.
To meet product performance targets over time, the VDT XFTL needs to:
Support the engineer(s) in anchoring technical solutions with concerned VDT and Technology Sub-Streams to secure adherence to cross-functional technology strategies and platform objectives
Be the link between VDT and technical steering committees (VPEM/VPIM)
Be the VDT's main interface towards Verification Leader in Master Build
be a part of developing technical roadmaps for the CFSP product portfolio
understand product strategy and roadmaps that affect the VDT
perform risk management for the upcoming deliveries.
continuously developing the VDT Way of working
Who are you?
You are a person with a strong technical interest that loves to develop new transport solutions. You have a curious mind and takes the initiative and drive. Easily adapting to a fast-changing environment, act fact based and work with good structure to achieve your team objectives.
You should have the ability to handle balancing of contradictory engineering and cross functional stakeholder requirements.
We are looking for an inspiring leader with a positive mind-set and interest in developing yourself as well as an effective team. We also think you should have the ability to create and boost engagement, inclusion and motivation when working with others.
And mainly we want you to be passionate about our trucks.
To be successful we think you have:
Degree in Engineering & Several years of experience in D&R
A strong urge to develop your engaging leadership by driving a technical product/competence area
Excellent Product Knowledge
Extensive network within Engineering, as well as cross-functionally and the Volvo Brand
Knowledge of agile methods, such as SAFE, SCRUM and KANBAN
Understanding customer needs and how the project results will be used and managed by the receiving organization and/or end customers
A track record of keeping deliveries
Fluency in English, verbal and written
Skill that is of great value
Project Management experience
Knowledgeable in BEV platform
The position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. I'm looking forward to your application!
Are you curious and want to know more? Do not hesitate to give us a call:
Section manager Lisa Bäckman, +46 (0)765533020 or lisa.backman@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7707618