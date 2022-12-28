Benchmark Coordinator to Global Child Forum!
2022-12-28
Are you an analytical and meticulous person who is passionate about human rights and ready to make a difference in children's lives? Then this role as a Benchmark Coordinator at Global Child Forum could be the right fit for you! Apply for the position today - selection is ongoing!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Global Child Forum is a Swedish non-profit foundation with headquarters in the heart of Stockholm. They bring together global leaders from business, civil society and government in order to spur action for social change around children's rights. They interacts with large corporations and does not have any programme activities towards children. Their vision is a sustainable world where children's rights are respected and supported by all stakeholders in society, so for this position, you should be committed to children's rights and enjoy working with support of large corporations.
Their work is underpinned by the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Children's Rights and Business Principles, as well as by their own research and tools.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Global Child Forum is now looking for a Benchmark Coordinator to join their great team in Stockholm. The role will support and facilitate Global Child Forums production of the benchmark they conduct annually, as well as support their benchmark manager with administrative tasks. Your responsibility is to know the methodology, process and indicators of the benchmark in order to increase Global Child Forum's stability and security in implementing the benchmark.
The most common tasks are:
• Helping companies to provide feedback through the Probench platform
• Responsible for benchmark emails and answering administrative questions from companies (in case of more difficult questions you will have support from the Benchmark Manager)
• Helping to ensure high quality of benchmark data, e.g. by doing "spot checks"
• Oversee which companies provide feedback and ensure that all information from the companies is included and reviewed
• Responsibility for updating the benchmark contact persons, e.g. ensuring that the right person is the primary contact
• Being able to answer simple questions about benchmark data internally
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You with a Bachelor's degree that includes Human Rights or Sustainability
• You with great knowledge of excel
• You who are fully fluent in English. Swedish is an advantage for this position as well.
As a person, Gobal Child Forum expects you to be analytical and meticulous, as the work involves analysis and monitoring in large databases. You must be able to interpret and understand correlations and handle large amounts of data. You should have a background in sustainability/human rights so that you can demonstrate a theoretical understanding of what they do and have a genuine interest in it.
Other information:
• Start date: As soon as possible
• Location: Stockholm, Gamla stan
• Working Hours: Full-time
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the client's preference is that all matters relating to the position are handled by Academic Work. We review the selection on an ongoing basis and the ad may be closed before the position is filled if we have moved to the selection and interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Global Child Forum founded in 2009 by the Swedish Royal Family, is a leading children's rights and business platform dedicated to innovative thinking, knowledge sharing and networking. The Global Child Forum believes in the power and responsibility of business, working in partnership with all sectors of society, to create a prosperous, sustainable and just society for the world's children. In addition to forums, the Global Child Forum delivers research perspectives, best practices and risk assessment tools designed to unlock opportunities for businesses to integrate children's rights into their operations and communities. The Honorary President of the Global Child Forum is HM King Carl XVI Gustaf.
