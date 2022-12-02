Behaviour Manager
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Behavioral Manager to IES Sundbyberg
Internationella Engelska Skolan is seeking a driven and goal oriented Behavioral Manager for our school in Sundbyberg. As a Behavioral Manager you will work closely with the teachers, students and the Heads of Years .
Are you passionate about the IES ethos and believe that every child can exceed their potential, no matter what the circumstances? Do you see solutions, work effectively with others and get people on board towards achieving common goals?
If so, this presents an excellent opportunity for you, where your abilities will be given space to grow and develop.
This is an exciting role for a high-potential Behavioral Manager to join an excellent school in a growing company. It is a highly visible leadership role with big expectations.
The successful candidate will be a forward thinking leader and positive role model, with the ability to inspire both students and staff. They will enjoy autonomy and follow through on ideas. They will be a strong presence around the school, always visible.
The ideal candidate has pastoral qualifications. We feel that the right attitude is important, which is why we are looking for individuals who are enthusiastic, focused and resilient to the day-to-day pressures that working in education can bring.
Key areas of responsibility
• Reports to the AP Pastoral
• Part of the Pastoral perspective of the school
• Team Leader for Behavioral assistants (weekly meetings, update, communication)
• Participate in Yearlevel meetings
• Participate in Student Care Team meetings when needed
• Responsible for
• Reflection time and reflection room
• Report cards
• Positive reward systems
• Participate in parent and student meetings
• Inspire and responsible for making students engaged and involved in our school reward and consequence system
• Being visible in corridors, schoolyard and dining hall
Required competencies and desired qualifications/experiences
Strong understanding of the IES vision, ethos and values
Strong understanding of behavioural management
You have an important role making sure that the students feel safe and enjoy coming to school every day
Good communicator and relationship builder, parents, students and staff
Structured and organised
Driven and takes responsibility
Honest, reliable and trustworthy
Please submit CV and a covering letter to: sofia.kinberg.sundbyberg@engelska.se Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://sundbyberg.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Sundbyberg Kontakt
recruitment.sundbyberg@engelska.se recruitment.sundbyberg@engelska.se Jobbnummer
7227219