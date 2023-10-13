Become a DevOps Engineer in The Rainforest!
2023-10-13
The Rainforest is Saab's accelerator and lung for disruptive innovation, and you can now be a part of it!
Your role
We are currently expanding our team with curious, ambitious, and kind-hearted software engineers.
The current expedition that we have embarked on is focused on developing a service-based autonomous airborne system for saving lives where nothing else can, both in a civil security and a military context. We would love to tell you more about what we are working on, but unfortunately for that you need to become part of our team! You can be sure, though, that this requires a lot of exciting software development in everything from DevSecOps to control systems for autonomous flying vehicles.
The Rainforest functions as an internal start-up at Saab with the purpose of defying the conventional. In The Rainforest we work in cross-disciplinary agile autonomous teams where inclusion and diversity are cherished. Everyone is their own informed captain, with extensive freedom and responsibility to act in the best interest of Saab and The Rainforest without lengthy approval processes.
The priorities in The Rainforest are simple:
* Walk the walk over talk the talk.
* Find solutions over "not possible mentality".
* Build super teams over heroes flying solo.
Who You Are
You are a person that feels at home in an inclusive and diverse high-performing environment. You care about how different engineering and business disciplines connect but you are most passionate about writing beautiful functioning code. You have experience of working in agile teams, using tools such as Gitlab or Jira.
As a Devops Engineer, You strongly believe that everything that can be automated should be automated, preferably into a CI/CD-pipeline. You feel comfortable working with large-scale pipeline automation (preferably in Gitlab). You enjoy being a spider in the middle of the web, seeing connections and removing hurdles in our workflows. You should be an advanced user of Python, Kubernetes & Docker. Experience of OpenStack, the hashicorp suite (terraform, vault, etc.) and ObjectStorage is also advantageous. An extra plus is if "The Phoenix Project" is one of your favorite books.
Our Tech Stack
For robotics simulations: C++ (for flying code)/Python/ROS2/Airsim/Omniverse + a little Unity/Unreal Engine.
For web application development: C++ (backend)/Python/Kubernetes/Rancher/Docker/Typescript/Angular
For devops: Gitlab/Openstack/Docker/Kubernetes/Rancher/Terraform/Ansible
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
The Application Process
Our selection process is continuous, and we move forward with candidates on an ongoing basis.
In your cover letter, please share your greatest accomplishment within the subject of this application.
The Details
Employment Type: Full-Time in Linköping, Sweden is preferred, but up to 60% remote work is accepted if that facilitates your life.
Language Requirements: English - Professional level
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
