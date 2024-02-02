Battery Test and Certification Engineer
Are you looking for new challenges and want to work with complex products and customer focus? Are you a driven person who likes teamwork? If you are passionate about leveraging your expertise to contribute to the betterment of society, while simultaneously driving business growth, we invite you to seize this exceptional opportunity!
About us
RISE department Electrification and Reliability works with research, evaluation and testing that supports the development of sustainable transport systems with a focus on safety and electrification.
We work, for example, with electrical safety, environmental durability, functional safety, and machine safety. Battery and hydrogen technology in new powertrains and energy systems are also important areas for the department. The location for the position is Borås, Sweden with some flexibility to work from home.
You will be a part of the Energy Storage group and we work with Battery Testing, Ex Hazardous Areas, ESD protection, IP-classification, Material Testing, Electrical Safety and Project Management. We also offer training in selected areas of our expertise.
About the role
We are looking for an experienced test engineer in the technology area of rechargeable battery cells, HV battery technology and battery development. In this role, you will test developed products for certification according to standards to get the products approved for the European market. Furthermore, you will perform verification and / or validation of cells, modules, or complete battery packs with varying amounts of energy.
You work independently and in teams with responsibility for your customer projects. You will also collaborate with other colleagues and departments on larger projects covering other types of tests. You have full responsibility for customer satisfaction and profitability in your projects. We develop our business continuously and you naturally contribute to ensuring that we develop with our customers.
Furthermore, we are particularly interested in individuals who possess expertise in battery abuse testing. In this capacity, you will be at the forefront of designing and executing tests that simulate extreme conditions and abuse scenarios, ensuring the utmost safety and performance of the battery technologies. By expanding your role to encompass battery abuse testing, you will have a direct impact on enhancing the reliability and resilience of the products in real-world applications.
Who are you?
The work requires you to be independent, orderly, structured, analytical, creative, business minded, and communicative. You are flexible, can both work independently and plan your work at the same time as team spirit and cooperation are important. To thrive in the role, you are outgoing and enjoy having contact with customers and colleagues. The team in Energy Storage has a great growth potential and this means that there are many different development opportunities for you within technology, project management and sales.
Background and skills
Requirements:
- University degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
- Good at analyzing and solving complex technical problems
- Hands- on testing experience in the electrical domain
- Good negotiation and problem-solving ability
- Can-do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
- Ability to collaborate well with others in a team environment, as well as working independently
Meritorious:
- Experience within batteries
- Experience within R&D and / or the automotive industry
- Project management / coordinating skills in a flexible and often changing environment
Welcome with your application!
For more information about the position, please contact Katarina Erikmats, Group Manager at Energy Storage Systems, +46 73 020 57 42. The last application date is 2024-03-01. Selection and interviews take place continuously during and after the application period.
