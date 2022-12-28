Battery Integration Engineer
About Heart Aerospace
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team.
Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
Role Overview
The Battery Integration Engineer is responsible to ensure a proper mechanical design of the battery system as well as the integration into the aircraft through the whole product life cycle (design, testing, manufacture, maintainability, etc.)
You will report to the Head of Electrical Power Systems and your daily work will be led by the Section Lead of Energy Storage Systems.
You will be responsible to establishing and follow up discussion with suppliers as well as internal stakeholders. You will be part of a multi-functional team, closely working with the structural, integration and energy storage teams.
You will support the Energy Storage Systems team at program/technical reviews and will be responsible for ensuring adherence to all engineering processes/standards.
Qualifications & Experience
- Graduate degree in aerospace, aeronautical, electrical, mechanical, automotive or equivalent.
- Proficiency in CAD software such as Catia v5 or NX with good knowledge and experiences in geometric dimensioning and tolerance (GD&T).
- General knowledge of battery systems with focus on mechanical and thermal behaviour.
- Minimum 5 years experience in mechanical systems installation.
- Experience with systems and equipment development programs through the entire design, development and certification lifecycle.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
- Passion for aircraft and Heart's mission.
The ideal candidate would have
- Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment.
- Experience working in an EASA Part 21J Design Organization or international equivalent.
- Knowledge of airborne systems engineering for safety critical systems (SAE ARP4754 and ARP4761). ISO 26262 can serve as a baseline.
- Knowledge of airborne Lithium-Ion battery qualification standards (RTCA DO-311A).
- Knowledge of environmental qualification as described by DO-160G.
- Proficiency coordinating activities of sub-contract and supplier companies.
The position may be filled before the last application date, as we process the applications on an ongoing basis. Welcome with your application today!
At Heart Aerospace, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose. We are growing and there will be plenty of opportunities for development and taking on other responsibilities.
Heart is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Ersättning
