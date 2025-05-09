Baseline Release Manager - Vehicle Software Factory
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are the Product Release & Documentation team within the Vehicle Software Factory organization in Volvo Group Trucks Technology. We are responsible for securing the continuous deliveries of consistent and well-documented embedded system releases to our many different stakeholders, internally and externally.
We also provide the GTT organization with know-how to release software, by quality-assured documentation. This ensures that possible breakdowns and installations can be handled in all applicable rigs and vehicles during development phases, as well as during releases to our factories and aftermarket.
We continuously strive to maintain and improve the operational software release and software documentation flow. This is what we want you to contribute to in your day-to-day work.
What you will do
We are looking for a supportive, structured System Baseline Release Manager to continue to build our Product Release & Documentation team.
Your core responsibilities will be to:
Define software system baselines according to our incremental plans, special requests, and required software delivery time.
Interact with the function and software delivery teams to provide visibility on plans and scope and provide support to manage their deliveries.
Ensure the product documentation quality at system level.
Prepare the basis for the release decision and documentation, in the shape of release notes, verification results, and so on, to provide smooth handling in appropriate forums like Release Board.
Participate in the work of continuous improvement to enable faster and more automated software releases and deployment.
Interface to and support stakeholders of the integrations/releases such as Product Leaders, Field test (FVV), assembly factories (GTO), and aftermarket (AMT).
Who are you?
To thrive in this role, you have an open and curious mindset, and you're comfortable navigating a dynamic environment. You are motivated by continuous improvement and enjoy driving change within the broad area of Product Release. You have a structured and detail-oriented way of working, with a natural drive to follow up and ensure progress. You're also skilled at managing and maintaining a wide network of stakeholders who contribute to building our software system platform.
You enjoy working with complex topics, yet you have a strong drive to create clarity and simplicity. In our team, we are also expected to support and guide the teams delivering and releasing individual ECU software. Therefore, you're someone who enjoys sharing knowledge-by developing clear instructions and guidelines, offering training sessions, and providing hands-on support when needed.
You communicate effectively and collaborate well with others, have a sharp analytical mindset, and pay close attention to detail. Most importantly, you take initiative and follow through, ensuring tasks are completed and actions are seen to the end.
Requirements:
University degree in Electronics, Software, Computer Engineering, or related fields.
A track record of working with software system baselines, deliveries, and product documentation-ideally at electrical component level-with a solid understanding of functional development.
Experience working with TEA2+ architecture, with a holistic understanding of the GTT software development process and the TEA2+ structure.
Several years of experience in the automotive embedded software development life cycle.
Solid experience working in an Agile/SAFe setup, with skills in tools such as JIRA, Confluence, and similar.
Proficiency in Configuration Management tools such as SW Configurator and PDM (KOLA).
Familiarity with software development toolchains, including Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD).
What's in it for you?
You will be part of a highly knowledgeable and supportive team within the Vehicle Software Factory, working closely with our skilled engineers through the GTT organization to improve both our products and work methods every day.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 15 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
9330549