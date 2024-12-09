Baseband Tester
2024-12-09
Grow with us
About the Opportunity:
Join Ericsson and be part of a dynamic team shaping the future of technology. We are seeking curious, driven professionals with a passion for innovation to join our Radio Baseband software team. In this role, you'll engage with cutting-edge 5G technology and contribute to future 6G developments as a tester. At Ericsson, we celebrate individuality and value the unique skills and perspectives you bring.
Your Role:
As a Baseband Tester, you will:
• Integrate, troubleshoot, and verify new features and functionalities in Ericsson's Radio Baseband products.
• Conduct legacy quality assurance and feature interaction testing.
• Utilize your knowledge of wireless communication standards such as 5G and LTE, and their underlying protocols.
• Operate in a lab environment to troubleshoot and integrate complex software components.
• Document test analyses and create comprehensive test plans.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including design and system engineers, to resolve issues effectively.
Join our Team
Qualifications:
We are excited to see you bring:
• A Master's degree in a relevant field.
• Over 2 years of industry experience, preferably in telecom or a related field, with a focus on feature testing and proficiency in Python.
• Experience with wireless air interfaces like 5G or 4G, and end-to-end feature testing involving base stations and mobile devices (e.g., gNodeB and UE).
• Familiarity with functional, performance, robustness, configuration, capacity, and complex feature interaction testing.
• An understanding of the physical, signalling, and protocol layers, as well as RF testing.
• The ability to plan lab setups, design, and capture test cases, execute test plans, log results, analyse data, and author test reports.
• Working knowledge of UNIX and Windows operating systems.
• Ability to work with software designers to verify test builds, collect debugging information, reproduce software faults, and isolate root causes through binary searches.
• Strong people skills, organization, communication, and multitasking abilities.
• A passion for testing and quality assurance, with an inquisitive, analytical mindset and a quick learning ability.
Location: Lund, Sweden
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next. Ericsson is dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, where everyone can thrive and bring their unique perspectives. Så ansöker du
