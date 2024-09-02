Base Software Engineer
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Stockholm
Job Description:
Vipas is looking for a talented Base Software Engineer to join our innovative team. You'll play a crucial role in developing embedded systems for next-generation automotive products. Your work will involve low-level programming, close collaboration with hardware and software teams, and ensuring our systems deliver outstanding performance and reliability. If you have a passion for embedded software development and expertise in Embedded C, Python, and automotive communication protocols, we'd love to connect with you!
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain low-level embedded software in C for automotive Electronic Control Units (ECUs).
Design, implement, and test communication protocols using CAN (Controller Area Network) and CAnalyzer tools.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of hardware and software components.
Use Python for scripting, automation, and testing to streamline development processes.
Ensure that embedded software meets high standards of reliability and performance within a Linux environment.
Participate in code reviews, debugging, and optimization to maintain high-quality code.
Document software designs, architectures, and implementations to support development and maintenance.
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience in low-level embedded C programming.
Strong knowledge of CAN bus protocols and experience with CAnalyzer.
Proficiency in Python for scripting and automation.
Solid understanding of Linux operating systems and development environments.
Experience in automotive software development, particularly with ECUs.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
English language proficiency.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with other automotive communication protocols (e.g., LIN, FlexRay).
Knowledge of ISO 26262 functional safety standards.
Familiarity with version control systems, such as Git.
• *Why Join Us ?**
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. We support visa sponsorship for professionals outside the EU for assignments exceeding six months. Our clients in Stockholm are leaders in system development and technology. Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter to shivani@vipas.se
.
Let's drive the future of automotive technology together! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: shivani@vipas.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472)
Viggholmsvägen 37 (visa karta
)
127 43 SKÄRHOLMEN Jobbnummer
8873641