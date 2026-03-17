Bartender - Neni Stockholm
M Dryck & Konsult AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
, Solna
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, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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NENI Stockholm will open in 2026 as a rooftop Eastern Mediterranean restaurant and bar, located in Kungsholmen, Stockholm. Building on the success of NENI Amsterdam and other NENI venues across Europe, NENI Stockholm will combine vibrant Eastern Mediterranean flavors with a Nordic perspective, a strong sharing philosophy, and a lively, destination driven atmosphere.
We are now looking for experienced Bartenders to join the opening project and be part of building and delivering a high-energy bar experience from day one. We are hiring for full-time, 80%,
and extra-hours positions.
NENI stands for an Eastern Mediterranean kitchen and dining experience rooted in generosity, collaboration, and joy. Food is designed to be shared, enjoyed together, and celebrated. Our motto remains: "Life is beautiful. Be part of it!"
The Role
As a Bartender at Rex Bar at NENI Stockholm, you are a key part of the guest experience, delivering high quality drinks and warm, engaging service in a fast paced, quality driven environment.
You work closely with the Bar Manager and wider service team to ensure smooth bar operations, consistent execution, and a lively, welcoming atmosphere at the bar.
As part of the opening project, you will contribute to:
Pre-opening bar preparation and setup Learning and executing the cocktail and beverage menu Delivering great service from day one Supporting a successful opening and first year of operations
Who are you?
Available full-time, 80%, or hourly pay Experience as a bartender in a professional bar or restaurant is an advantage Genuine interest in cocktails, drinks, and guest experience Comfortable working in a high-volume, fast-paced environment Positive, service-minded, and team-oriented attitude Willing to learn recipes, standards, and service style Reliable, structured, and able to work evenings and weekends Fluent in English (verbal and written) Swedish is a plus
Key ResponsibilitiesBar Service & Execution
Prepare and serve cocktails, drinks, wine, and beverages according to standards Follow recipes, presentation guidelines, and service procedures Deliver friendly, professional, and efficient guest service Maintain focus and quality during busy service periods
Bar Setup & Organization
Support daily bar mise en place and restocking Keep the bar clean, organized, and well prepared for service Assist with opening and closing routines
Quality, Safety & Standards
Follow hygiene, food safety, and alcohol legislation guidelines Handle allergens and guest requests correctly Maintain cleanliness and order in all bar areas
Teamwork & Guest Experience
Work closely with the bar manager and service team to ensure smooth operations Communicate clearly and positively during service Contribute to a welcoming, energetic, and professional atmosphere
What's In It for You?
Full-time, 80%, or extra-hours position Competitive salary, aligned with experience and responsibility Pension contributions and holiday pay according to Swedish regulations Daily staff meals Generous staff discounts at NENI venues Opportunity to be part of an exciting restaurant opening project Professional, international, and quality-driven working environment Long-term development and career progression opportunities within a growing hospitality group
Career Opportunities
NENI continues to grow across Europe and beyond. This role offers long-term development opportunities within the group, including future openings, international projects, and leadership roles.
Interested?
Please send your application including CV and a short motivation.More details about the recruitment process and timeline will be shared with selected candidate Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7404697-1899214". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare M Dryck & Konsult AB
(org.nr 559071-6857), https://jobb.progressioswe.se
Drottningholmsvägen 22 (visa karta
)
112 42 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Progressio Jobbnummer
9803643