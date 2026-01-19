Bartender - Lola Maria Malmö
UIG MFF AB / Servitörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla servitörsjobb i Malmö
2026-01-19
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos UIG MFF AB i Malmö
Hola Malmö!
Lola Maria is our vibrant Spanish tapas concept at Lilla Torg, inspired by the flavours, warmth and energy of southern Spain. Here, it's not just about great food and wine, but about people, atmosphere and the moments that make guests want to come back again and again.
Lola Maria is part of Urban Italian Group (UIG) the team behind several successful restaurant concepts: Basta, our colourful Italian casual dining brand, Florentine, our international upscale trattoria, and Trattoria Giorgio's, inspired by the elegant buzz of 1960s Milan. Together we are a growing family of 350+ passionate people serving over 3,000 guests every day.
Now we're building the team for this new chapter and we're looking for people who want to be part of something more than just a restaurant.
Our Culture and Values
We believe we work with people, not food.
Our core values: Trust, Inclusion, Passion & Entrepreneurship are our guiding light in everything we do. We have a genuine commitment to make sure everyone in the family feels included.
About You and The Role
We are looking for you who is passionate about making drinks and working in a very environment. You will be preparing and serving all kinds of beverage products including: cocktails, wines, soft drinks and coffees. Time to time you will be helping your brothers and sisters on the floor by running the drinks. Previous cocktail shaking experience is a plus.
You will be responsible for the preparation of drinks components including: clarification, carbonization, infusions and more.
Greet our guests with a smile and chat at the bar that makes them instantly feel welcomed.
Pour each drink to perfection and not forgetting to replace the last bottle in the fridge.
Your Benefits & What to Expect
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Rewarding salary of 145kr - 160kr per hour + tips
5000kr referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Delicious team meals and bottomless soft drinks on shifts
Flexible contracts tailored to your needs
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
Work-life balance, 4 weeks schedule ahead, once a month weekend off
The unforgettable annual Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
Our Trophy Cabinet
Diversity price 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)
Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023
Sweden's Best Vegan Pizza 2024
Sweden's Best F&B Concept 2025
Best Restaurant in Marbella 2025: awarded by Vogue Spain for our rooftop concept Cielo by Florentine
Basta ranked among the Top 50 Artisan Pizza Chains in the World, 2025.
Quick Facts
Location: Malmö
Start: Immediately
Team: Part of a 350+ person team internationally
Languages: Swedish and/or English
Position: Part-time (50-75%)
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7073279-1795879". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UIG MFF AB
(org.nr 559515-2884), https://lolamaria.teamtailor.com
Mäster Johansgatan 17 (visa karta
)
211 34 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Lola Maria Jobbnummer
9691769