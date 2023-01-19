Barnskötare
The workplace is in our home on Lidingö, about 10 minutes from Stockholm. It is a villa of c 500 Sqm, over 4 floors. You will have your own accodomation (bedroom), living Room, kitchen and bathroom/shower. Du är utbildad förskollärare eller barnskötare med lång erfarenhet. Du har grundläggande kunskaper och känner till pedagogiska läroprocesser och förhållningssätt.
Du har stor pedagogisk fallenhet, lätt för att samarbeta, tar egna initiativ och är öppen för nya idéer. Du är positiv och möter barn, föräldrar och kollegor med kompetens och värme. Vi lägger stor vikt vid personlig lämplighet. 1. Caring for the children in a responsible and loving way, this include tasks such as:
a. Food: Prepare food for the children (including trying new healthy receipes) and feed them. Be responsible for preparing snacks, drinks, and preparing the meals
b. Hygiene: Dress the children, bathe them, brush their teeth, changing nappies
c. Play: Play with the children in different ways such as playing football, playing in the sand box in the garden, playing with baby toys, colouring, and using educational games etc
d. Emotional support - comfort them when needed, make them feel loved and happy
e. Education: Encourage them to be polite and respectful at all times. Make them understand if they do something wrong but always in a calm way, never using any sort of violence
f. Outside activities: Bring the children to the park so they can play with other children or find other activities for the kids to entertain them (like playing in our garden, or going to the library etc) Så ansöker du
