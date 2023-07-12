Barista - Kaffebartender

Mofyra Barista och Konsult AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2023-07-12


WE ARE LOOKING FOR A BARISTA RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES AND CUSTOMER RELATIONS ON-SITE (STOCKHOLM).
Our concept is a "Great coffee anywhere!" With a small flexible moped car, we move between different sales points. Fogarolli is a high-quality coffee that delivers a taste experience for the café lover.

SKILLS:
You are a sales-driven person.
You have a sense of service and are always focused on giving the customer the best coffee experience.
You like taking the initiative and are not afraid of responsibility.
You love working with clients from different cultures.
You spread joy and energy to customers.


EXPERIENCE
One year of experience as a barista.
Good with customer service.
Key Account Manager
B2B sell experience.
Experiencing in Purchase Order Making and Inventory Management.
Experience in invoice processing

Language required:
Spanish
English
Swedish


JOB SCHEDULE:
Permanent

REQUIRED:
Driving license.

Application by sending it your CV and more information:
mofyra.investment@gmail.com
Telefonnummer: (46) 073 589 37 19

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-27
E-post: mofyra.investment@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Mofyra Barista och Konsult AB (org.nr 559389-3653), https://www.fogarolli.com/
Skeppsbron 2 (visa karta)
111 30  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Mofyra Barista & Konsult AB

Jobbnummer
7958491

