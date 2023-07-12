German speaking Campaign Manager to Cure Media!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you fluent in both German and English? Do you have a deep understanding of the German influencer market? Are you passionate about delivering results? Cure Media is seeking a talented Campaign Manager to join their team. If you're ready to make an impact, drive successful influencer campaigns, and thrive in a dynamic environment, then this opportunity is for you. Join Cure Media and be part of their mission to create outstanding results in influencer marketing. Apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Cure Media is a company specializing in influencer marketing and content creation. They are looking for a passionate and driven Campaign Manager for the German market. By combining technology, expertise, and a network of influencers, Cure Media aims to assist their clients in creating successful campaigns and achieving their marketing goals.
The team you will work in consists of five Campaign Managers who work towards different markets in different countries. They need you to develop the business in Germany. The team and individually you will work towards
key performance indicator (KPI) such as NPS (satisfied customers), margin targets and extension of customer agreement.
You are offered
• A long-term assignment with high chances of over-recruitment
• Partially commission-based salary
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Project manage campaigns and be responsible for the whole process from creating the creative brief and identifying relevant influencers to keep an ongoing dialogue with the customer to make sure that we reach the campaign goals
• Be the link between our customers and influencers
• Follow-up, reporting and analyzing our collaborations
• Create long term relationships and make sure that our customers extend their contracts
• Build a good relationship with influencers to extend our network
• Contribute to Cure Media's culture and your colleagues' well-being at work
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Speak and write fluently in German and English
• Experience working with influencer marketing at a brand or an agency with a main focus on the German market
• You understand the strength of influencer marketing, and daily consume Instagram/YouTube/TikTok etc.
• You are focused on results and you like to work hard to reach your goals and to get your customers and influencers satisfied
It is meritorious if you are
• Fluent in Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Driven
• Social
• Problem solving
• Structured
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Cure Media specializes in influencer marketing and content creation. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, they offer a platform and services for businesses to collaborate with influencers, reaching target audiences and promoting brands. With a wide network of influencers, Cure Media creates authentic and engaging content, providing a comprehensive solution for influencer marketing, including identification, planning, creation, analysis, and reporting. They prioritize meaningful collaborations between brands and influencers, driving engagement, brand awareness, and business success. With technology, expertise, and a strong influencer network, Cure Media helps clients achieve marketing goals in the digital era. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15096001". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7958481