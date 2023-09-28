Bar/Restaurant Manager
2023-09-28
We are looking for someone who can take on the challenge of a newly opened bar/restaurant. Experience and enthusiasm will be equally important to help us grow and develop into something great!
Alongside the shift leaders, you will have oversight of the team and be responsible for operations including ordering, inventory, training, service standards, and guest interaction.
In our same location, we host escape rooms and board game events, so it would be great if you also love games!
Some key responsibilities:
Maintain inventory, stock management & ordering
Ensure the venue is clean, presentable, & safety standards are maintained
Track customer behavior and sales
Maintain budget and monitor costs
Help to create drinks and seasonal food menus, and ideas for specials
Appropriately delegate tasks to team members
Hire and train staff
What we're looking for:
You must have a minimum of one year experience in a management role in the restaurant & bar industry. You have the skills and experience to set and achieve goals while providing direction and leadership.
You must have experience working with alcohol and are familiar with serving laws and regulations in Sweden.
You must be detailed oriented and highly organised. A team player who is friendly, with enthusiasm and lots of energy. You are an inspiring and motivating leader who can remain calm and focused under pressure. We're looking for someone with a positive attitude who is able to help their coworkers maintain a high standard for the bar/restaurant's menu, presentation, and hygiene.
You have knowledge and interest in bringing customers in, and creating a fun and inviting environment for both staff and customers.
Like in any bar or restaurant, this role includes weekend work and we are governed by peak and seasonal trade. We are busiest during the evenings and weekends so being able to work during these times is a must!
We have an international team and English is our primary language for communication, so a high level of spoken and written English is required.
We are a dog-friendly business, so we often have customers visiting with their dogs and we have a few regular office dogs too. You must be ok being around dogs. Even better if you like them!
Bonus points
Swedish
Kitchen experience
Mixology skills
Espresso machine & milk frothing skills
If you feel like you fit this description and are interested in being a part of our team, please send your CV and cover letter directly to our email at admin@hopandvine.se
with the subject title "Restaurant/Bar Manager". Only applications in English will be considered and you must already be living in or around Stockholm (commuting distance) and have the right to work in Sweden.
The role starts as soon as possible and it's a full-time, long-term position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-28
E-post: admin@hopandvine.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Fox in a box Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559039-0521)
Sveavägen 14
111 57 STOCKHOLM
Hop & Vine Jobbnummer
8150176