2021-04-04



Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning erbjuder ett komplett utbud av bemannings- och rekryteringstjänster. Vi rekryterar och hyr ut alltifrån studenter till yrkesverksamma akademiker med mångårig erfarenhet och specialistkompetens. Våra uppdrag är främst inom juridik, ekonomi, HR, marknad och administration.



We are looking for a Business Analyst with focus on pricing- and profitability analyses and support on various strategic- and operational topics. This is an inspiring role in commercial finance and close to our business. You will get the opportunity to work cross-functionally and with all regions globally in the company. This position is best suited for candidates who want to gain valuable experience in a role with advancement potential. You 'll learn the business and the industry as well. You will get to know our company and you 'll support our CFO and Management with daily tasks, strategical as well as operational, whatever that needs to be finalized.



Your main tasks and responsibilities



You 'll be driving pricing- and profitability analyses and assisting our CFO in analyzing, planning and implementation of the operational and strategic agenda. Key areas of focus will be to ensure accurate global pricing, e.g. customer agreement pricing and securing a profitable business growth. Change management inspires you and with your passion, and experience, continous improvement is key developing and improving processes and ways of working.



Some of your tasks



Develop the global pricing framework

Profitability analyses of our products

Research/investigate how to increase profitability

Support in Bactiguard 's strategic planning

Drive and be involved in various projects

Align and integrate topics globally

Continuous risk analyses

Prepare and compile materials and presentations for internal and external meetings incl meeting notes and follow up on actions

Provide administrative support (e.g. data entry) and assist CFO and Management with daily tasks incl coordination of appointments etc



Experience and qualifications



Experience in Finance and/or Management Consulting or other relevant field

Strategic and analytical mindset and problem solving skills

Excellent numerical skills

Strong on execution

Comprehensive knowledge of MS Office

Strong verbal and written presentation skills

Ability to communicate complex information in a concise and comprehensive manner to different audiences

Effective communication skills in English and Swedish

Team oriented and like to work closely with diverse and cross functional teams

A degree in Management or Business or in a similar field



Personal characteristics



Strategic

Structured

Communicative

Service-minded

Solutions-oriented

Curious

Team player



The position is suitable for you who act proactively and without much supervision, you are good at anticipating needs and following through. We are looking for someone with a high willingness to learn and a strong drive. The right personality and attitude will be of importance to us.



Your application



We look forward receiving your application as soon as possible since we are interviewing on a regular basis. If you have any questions, please contact our recruitment Consultant at Jurek HR, Ylva Ottosson at



About us

Bactiguard is a Swedish medical device company with a mission to save lives. To achieve this mission, we develop and supply infection prevention solutions which reduce the risk of healthcare associated infections and the use of antibiotics. In this way, we save significant costs for healthcare and the society at large. Read more on



Welcome to join us!



Varaktighet, arbetstid

Heltid Tillsvidare



Publiceringsdatum

2021-04-04



Ersättning

Fast lön



Så ansöker du

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30

Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan



Företag

Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB



Jobbnummer

5671442





Sökord

Information



