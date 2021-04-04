Bactiguard is looking for a driven Business Analyst - Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB - Administratörsjobb i Botkyrka
Bactiguard is looking for a driven Business Analyst
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Administratörsjobb / Botkyrka
2021-04-04
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning erbjuder ett komplett utbud av bemannings- och rekryteringstjänster. Vi rekryterar och hyr ut alltifrån studenter till yrkesverksamma akademiker med mångårig erfarenhet och specialistkompetens. Våra uppdrag är främst inom juridik, ekonomi, HR, marknad och administration.
We are looking for a Business Analyst with focus on pricing- and profitability analyses and support on various strategic- and operational topics. This is an inspiring role in commercial finance and close to our business. You will get the opportunity to work cross-functionally and with all regions globally in the company. This position is best suited for candidates who want to gain valuable experience in a role with advancement potential. You 'll learn the business and the industry as well. You will get to know our company and you 'll support our CFO and Management with daily tasks, strategical as well as operational, whatever that needs to be finalized.
Your main tasks and responsibilities
You 'll be driving pricing- and profitability analyses and assisting our CFO in analyzing, planning and implementation of the operational and strategic agenda. Key areas of focus will be to ensure accurate global pricing, e.g. customer agreement pricing and securing a profitable business growth. Change management inspires you and with your passion, and experience, continous improvement is key developing and improving processes and ways of working.
Some of your tasks
Develop the global pricing framework
Profitability analyses of our products
Research/investigate how to increase profitability
Support in Bactiguard 's strategic planning
Drive and be involved in various projects
Align and integrate topics globally
Continuous risk analyses
Prepare and compile materials and presentations for internal and external meetings incl meeting notes and follow up on actions
Provide administrative support (e.g. data entry) and assist CFO and Management with daily tasks incl coordination of appointments etc
Experience and qualifications
Experience in Finance and/or Management Consulting or other relevant field
Strategic and analytical mindset and problem solving skills
Excellent numerical skills
Strong on execution
Comprehensive knowledge of MS Office
Strong verbal and written presentation skills
Ability to communicate complex information in a concise and comprehensive manner to different audiences
Effective communication skills in English and Swedish
Team oriented and like to work closely with diverse and cross functional teams
A degree in Management or Business or in a similar field
Personal characteristics
Strategic
Structured
Communicative
Service-minded
Solutions-oriented
Curious
Team player
The position is suitable for you who act proactively and without much supervision, you are good at anticipating needs and following through. We are looking for someone with a high willingness to learn and a strong drive. The right personality and attitude will be of importance to us.
Your application
We look forward receiving your application as soon as possible since we are interviewing on a regular basis. If you have any questions, please contact our recruitment Consultant at Jurek HR, Ylva Ottosson at ylva.ottosson@jurek.se, 0733 914108 or Talent Manager ellinor.thelin@jurek.se, 0707 267426.
About us
Bactiguard is a Swedish medical device company with a mission to save lives. To achieve this mission, we develop and supply infection prevention solutions which reduce the risk of healthcare associated infections and the use of antibiotics. In this way, we save significant costs for healthcare and the society at large. Read more on www.bactiguard.com
Welcome to join us!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-04
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Företag
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
Jobbnummer
5671442
