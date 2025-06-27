Backoffice Assistant - Automation & Logistics
2025-06-27
Do you have experience in Backoffice operations within automation or logistics? Are you structured, driven, and used to handling technical products in a fast-paced environment? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you.
About the role
As a Backoffice assistant you will manage the full administrative process for all products in the Jungheinrich portfolio from order to delivery. You will collaborate closely with sales, logistics, and technical departments to ensure customer satisfaction and efficient handling.
Key responsibilities:
Handle and follow up on orders for new, used, and leasing trucks
Plan and coordinate deliveries
Invoice delivered orders
Administer and improve internal processes and documentation
Act as a point of contact between sales, logistics, and customers
Provide reports and support continuous improvement initiatives
Your profile:
Experience in a similar Backoffice role within automation, logistics, or industrial sales
Technical understanding of products like forklifts, racking and automation
Skilled in ERP/order systems (e.g., SAP, IFS)
Fluent in Swedish and English
Knowledge to work with the AutoCAD program.
We offer:
Jungheinrich offers you an exciting and developing job in a growing organization with approximately 190 employees in Sweden and approximately 100 in Denmark, as well as 22,000 globally.
An exciting opportunity to join a leading intralogistics and automation company with a strong international presence. At Jungheinrich, we value initiative, structure, and collaboration - and we care.
Jungheinrich AG is one of the world's largest suppliers of forklifts, racking and storage systems. The annual production is over 125.000 trucks. The company has a total of 21.000 employees and a turnover of more than 4 billion Euro.
Jungheinrich Svenska AB and Jungheinrich Danmark AS are wholly owned by the German parent company and have approximately 300 employees and a turnover of SEK +1000 million.
The head office is located in Malmö. We have branch offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Horsens and Bröndby in DK, as well as sales offices in Örebro. Our business consists of sales of new and used forklifts, logistics systems, forklift rental, forklift service and spare parts. We also offer complete storage solutions with racking and storage systems. www.jungheinrich.se
Jungheinrich ended up in 171st place on Forbes World's Best Employers 2021!
Jungheinrich Svenska AB and Jungheinrich Danmark A/S were both licensed by Onelab as "Healthy Place to Work" in 2022. Both country organizations were licensed in 2023 to be "Great Place to Work" and Jungheinrich has been named "Ecovadis Platinum top 1%" Sustainability Classification globally.
