Backend Software Developer
2023-10-30
Nasdaq is continuously revolutionizing markets and undergoing transformations while we adopt new technologies to develop innovative solutions, constantly aiming to rewrite tomorrow. If you are someone who enjoys working in a results-driven and hard-working international culture, and thrives in a creative and dynamic environment, this role is for you!
We are now looking for a Backend Developer to join the European Market Systems Team within Global Technology. The team develops and supports our trading and post-trade solutions used by our high profiled Nasdaq exchanges as well as own clearinghouse in the Nordics, and we work in a fast pace international FinTech environment.
About the role:
You will be working with a multi-functional team of driven problem solvers from all over the world. The main responsibility will be to develop our risk and clearing backend components within our clearing platform. The platform consists of functionality for trade/position management, collateral management, OTC matching, pricing and risk calculation of all our cleared portfolios.
This is a great opportunity to grow as a Developer. You will expand the knowledge and understanding of the internal client setup, while taking part in and supporting requirement and test activities together with our business units. Our developers are integrally involved in meeting our challenge to develop robust high-quality software, with ever-increasing performance requirements and simultaneously contribute to improve agility.
What you will do daily:
Be part of an agile team and environment with frequent software deliveries into customer environments
Discuss business/technical requirements and their implementation with business analysts and other collaborators
Develop and enhance the business logic of our risk and clearing business platform, based on the needs and requirements of our clearing house (Nasdaq Clearing)
Perform unit testing of your code, as well as actively participate in functional and acceptance testing with our QA specialists and the business teams
Make estimates, plan and manage your time at work efficiently
What we expect from you:
A Bachelor in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field, or equivalent work experience.
Proven meaningful work experience in backend development in Java. C++ experience is a
Extensive experience with GIT, Unix/Linux, Oracle and Jira
A passion and drive for Software Development.
A strong Can-Do attitude and good teamwork skills.
Excellent language skills in written and spoken English
It would be great if you have:
Experience from FinTech industry will be considered very meriting
A strong curiosity about financial markets
What happens now?
If you think you would thrive in this role, then we would love to hear from you! Follow the link to apply, and one of our team members be in touch.
This is a permanent full-time position located in Stockholm.
About Nasdaq Stockholm
Our Stockholm office is located in the harbor area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and the Karlaplan metro stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage, and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and snack shop.
We offer our employees a strong compensation package that includes annual bonuses, equity grants, and an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), a generous pension plan, health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid remote/in-office setting with 2 days per week in the office.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nasdaq Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556420-8394)
Tullvaktsvägen 15 (visa karta
115 56 STOCKHOLM
