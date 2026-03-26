Backend Engineer, Retail Solutions, Solna/Hybrid
PostNord Group AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-03-26
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PostNord Group AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
We are building the essential Retail solutions used at thousands of servicepoints across the Nordics. By providing our network partners with the most intuitive and reliable tools on the market, we play an integral role in PostNord's growth. Through user-centric mobile applications and a cloud-based architecture, we enable millions of customer interactions every year. Our team proudly takes the lead on developing creative and scalable solutions to re-shape the user experience at our physical locations. We are now looking for a Backend Engineer to join us on this journey! You are a software developer who cares deeply for building creative and innovative solutions by applying your technical skills to solve actual business needs. You are a team player of the highest degree and show great commitment to both your team members and your product.
- Driven developer with strong TypeScript and at least 3 years of backend experience
- Proven track record across complex projects as a software engineer
- System Thinking: Design with a holistic approach
- Clear and confident communication
- Collaboration to foster dialogue and improve the team
- Someone that wants to take responsibility and grow - not just close tickets
We offer
- A flexible hybrid workplace from our headquarter in Solna, Stockholm
- Development and career opportunities
- Great insurance and pension conditions
- Wellness allowance and access to office gym and swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation PostNord Plus
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication, logistics and postal service solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless of if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com
Apply
What are you waiting for? Send in your application. Selection is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact manager malin.rydman@postnord.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
PostNord offers communications and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. With our expertise and a unique distribution network, we are developing the basis for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PostNord Group AB
(org.nr 556128-6559), https://www.postnord.com/ Arbetsplats
PostNord Group Jobbnummer
9820408