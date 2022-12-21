Backend Engineer
Fyndiq AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fyndiq AB i Stockholm
Since 2010 Fyndiq has grown to the largest marketplace for bargains in Sweden. We are a small group of Fyndians that handles millions of Swedish customers, thousands of merchants and millions of products. Fyndiq will continue to grow in Sweden, as well as expanding into new exciting markets, with the goal to be a global marketplace.
About the role
We've restructured and modernized our tech platform to become even better, this means that you will be an important part of interesting and challenging projects. The team at Fyndiq is small, specialized, skilled and collaborative, and the future team member we are recruiting is passionate about solving real business problems. As a Backend developer, you will work with the latest technology and make a real impact on our business, because without our platform there is no marketplace.
Your purpose at Fyndiq is to:
• Explore, define and develop new technologies and architecture.
• Re-evaluate existing technologies to constantly improve our platform.
• Improve upon and build new business-critical features and infrastructure.
To succeed in this role you have:
• Experience of backend development skills, such as REST-ful (or REST-ish ;)) API development, and experience with relational databases and/or NoSQL databases
• Proven track record in building and operating complex systems
• Solid development skills in Python, OR knowledge of several other languages and willing to learn Python
• A proactive and problem-solving mindset
• A DevOps culture mindset
Bonus points if you might have experience with:
• Microservice architectures
• Event-driven architectures (or event sourced) and CQRS patterns
• Kubernetes
• Cloud environments (GCP, AWS e.t.c.)
• Setting up automation, testing, and deployment pipelines.
• Developing and scaling business- and performance-critical backend systems.
Who are you
You will be a perfect fit within our team if you are passionate about development, with an understanding of how the software affects the end-users and how it ties into the overall business strategy and goals of the company. We value a willingness and openness for knowledge sharing within the team. A proactive and problem-solving mindset is key as we understand that frameworks and languages are merely tools in an engineers' toolbox. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fyndiq AB
(org.nr 556792-1712), http://Fyndiq.se Jobbnummer
7282830