Backend Engineer
2024-12-23
The Role:
We are seeking a talented and motivated Backend Engineer with expertise in Python, FastAPI, Azure and PostgreSQL who will play a crucial role in developing robust and scalable backend systems. This role is perfect for an individual who is committed to excellence, takes responsibility seriously, and enjoys collaborating with a team to bring innovative ideas to life. You will be instrumental in building the infrastructure that powers our platform, ensuring reliability, performance, and security for our clients.
Responsibilities:
Develop and Maintain Backend Services: Design, implement, and maintain scalable backend services and APIs using Python, FastAPI, Azure and PostgreSQL.
Database Management: Design and optimize databases, ensuring data integrity, security, and performance.
Integrate with Frontend and Third-Party Services: Collaborate closely with frontend engineers and integrate with third-party APIs and services.
Optimize Performance: Continuously monitor and improve the performance and scalability of backend systems.
Implement Security Best Practices: Ensure that all backend systems adhere to security standards and best practices.
Collaborate on Architecture: Participate in architectural discussions and contribute to the overall system design.
Troubleshoot and Resolve Issues: Identify and fix bugs, performance bottlenecks, and other technical issues.
Documentation: Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for backend systems and APIs.
Requirements:
Professional Experience: Proven experience in backend development using languages such Python, and other related languages.
API Development: Strong experience in designing and implementing RESTful.
Database Expertise: Proficiency with relational and NoSQL databases such as PostgreSQL, Redis, etc.
Cloud Services: Experience with cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
Version Control: Proficiency with version control systems, preferably Git.
Problem-Solving Skills: Excellent problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.
Communication Skills: Strong communication skills for effective collaboration with team members and stakeholders.
Desirable Skills:
Containerization and Orchestration: Experience with Docker, Kubernetes, or similar technologies.
CI/CD Pipelines: Knowledge of continuous integration and continuous deployment practices.
Security: Understanding of security best practices and implementation.
Programming Languages: Proficiency in additional programming languages such as Dart.
Who You Are:
Communicator: You possess strong communication skills and can articulate complex concepts and ideas clearly.
Problem Solver: You are a problem solver who tackles difficult challenges independently and gets things done.
Detail-Oriented: You have a keen eye for detail and are passionate about building reliable and efficient systems.
Curious: You have a curious mindset and embrace new technologies to improve your output.
Efficient: You prioritize your time effectively and focus on results rather than processes.
Adaptable: You are adaptable and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Team Player: You are ego-less when searching for the best idea and can let go of your own when necessary.
What We Offer:
A dynamic, supportive, and fast-paced environment where your contributions make a significant impact.
Market-competitive salary with significant stock options, offering a stake in the company's success.
Access to state-of-the-art resources and tools to bring your ideas to life.
Opportunities for professional growth and advancement in a rapidly growing industry.
A collaborative team of innovators dedicated to making a significant impact in the legal industry.
Join Us:
If you are a committed, responsible, and social Backend Engineer with expertise in Python ready to make a mark in the tech world, we want to hear from you. Apply now to join Aloi and help us create exceptional digital experiences that enhance legal services and drive success. Så ansöker du
