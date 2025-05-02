Backend Developer i medtech-bolag
Boneprox is at the forefront of dental innovation, combining Scandinavian precision with global ambition. Our mission is to revolutionize dental diagnostics by seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence with healthcare. Through our commitment to safer, smarter, and more efficient diagnostics, we deliver advanced solutions that empower dental professionals worldwide.
Among our key innovations is Nanokai, a fully owned subsidiary of Boneprox. Nanokai is our AI-powered platform for advanced dental diagnostics, built on over a decade of research and development. It leverages cutting-edge machine learning to analyze dental X-rays with exceptional precision-enhancing the detection of caries, bone loss, and other conditions, and providing clinicians with accurate, data-driven insights.
Another integral part of the Boneprox group is Konekta, our dedicated telediagnostics and SaaS division. As a fully owned subsidiary, Konekta connects clinics and specialists in real time, transforming the way dental diagnostics are delivered. Through Konekta, Boneprox makes remote diagnostics faster, more collaborative, and more accessible-bringing high-quality care closer to patients and professionals alike.
Responsibilities
As a backend developer in Nanokai (Boneprox subsidiary), you will :
Be a part of a cross-functional, agile development team
Collaborate with other developers on the team to deliver full-stack features and products
Develop ideas for new features, workflows or products by keeping up-to-date with industrial trends
Facilitate a development process that puts the user first
Qualifications
You have 5+ years of experience as a Backend developer
You have a passion for systems development and problem solving
You are a team-player
You will work with the following technologies:
Java
Spring
SQL
Flyway
Gradle
Spring Data REST
Linux
Azure
We strive to have a culture of honesty, transparency and openness. While working at Nanokai, you will have the opportunity to grow yourself as a person and as an engineer - through courses, training or hands-on experience. You will have the opportunity to define your role and work with different areas you might find interesting.
