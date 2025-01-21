Backend developer
Join the Property Tech organisation at NordomaticHey you! Yes, you-skilled backend developer with a knack for turning complex problems into elegant solutions. Ready to make an impact on our planet while working on cutting-edge tech? Nordomatic is calling your name!
A bit about usAt Nordomatic, we're not your run-of-the-mill tech company. We are on a mission to shape a smarter, more sustainable future. How, you ask? By digitalizing the Building Management Systems (BMS) industry with our innovative software solutions. We're the leaders in system integration and smart software that makes buildings talk-and listen!
About the Role As a Backend Developer, you will join a small but highly skilled team of engineers. You'll work with a variety of internal and external products, with the majority of the focus dedicated to new services development and infrastructure-related activities. Your contributions will significantly shape the product, and if you have a passion for specific areas such as Coud Services tech design or Data Management, there are opportunities to take practical growth in those domains. The hunger to learn is really appreciated.
About You You have at least 3 years of experience developing backend services for commercial software products using Java. You've been working with SQL DBs and have experience with GCP / Azure. You are passionate about coding, produce clean and efficient code, and stay updated on the latest frameworks, tools, and methodologies. We are taking quality seriously and you are expected to cover your code with proper test coverage including SIT. Practical experience with WebSockets is a strong plus.
Given the collaborative nature of this core team role, we prefer candidates who live within a reasonable commuting distance from our Solna office, allowing for occasional in-person team interactions.
Why NordomaticWe're not just about work-we're about growth, development, and having a good time while we're at it. Here's what makes us stand out:
Personal and Professional Growth: From training sessions to hands-on experience, we give you the tools to grow in your career.
Supportive Environment: Our culture is all about teamwork and collaboration. Short decision-making paths and mutual success are our jams.
Mentorship: Seasoned experts guide your career path and help you achieve your goals.
Innovative Projects: Work with the tech and projects that drive real-world impact.
Advancement Opportunities: Grow with us as we evolve, with ample chances to climb the career ladder.
Ownership: Feel empowered to take charge of your own development and career trajectory.
Engaging Culture: Join a community where open communication and social activities are encouraged, making your workdays fun and fulfilling.
Ready to jump in?
If creating impactful solutions that contribute to a sustainable future excites you, we want to hear from you!
Apply today, and let's shape the future together at Nordomatic.
