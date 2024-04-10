Backend Developer
2024-04-10
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, TV channels and production studios. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a Backend Developerfor ourStockholmoffice -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The role
As a Backend Developer at Viaplay, you will have the opportunity to build the most sought-after streaming service in the Nordics. You will be part of growing the platform, enhancing our user experience, and creating the next generation of streaming services. You will be involved in the whole development lifecycle and everyday work will consist of development, design, complexity assessment, test, and deployment and much more. We clearly believe that being on the edge of things when it comes to technology is crucial, always keeping ourselves up to date and constantly questioning the status quo.You will join a cross-functional and diverse team with great people. The team is a part of the product area Customer Segments with a mission focused on monetization through advertising. Right now, the team is working on rebuilding the core for ad selection and needs your AWS services skills.
What we're looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
Solid work experience in building high performing micro-services in Node.js
Experience in developing high-capacity services in the cloud, preferably AWS
An agile mindset where you create and prioritize your own development backlog that is aligned with the product priority
Working with product iterations based on consumer feedback and behavior data
An interest and motivation to work with modern frameworks using multiple programming paradigms and languages
Comfortable working in a hybrid environment where being present in the office is just as important as collaborating over Slack and other telepresence tools.
It's a bonus if you have:
Go
Rust
Our offering We've got the basics covered (and then some)! 30 days of paid vacation every year and extra compensation on top of a parental pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We have an attractive pension and insurance scheme with full health care coverage should you need it.
A safe space to grow and up-skill with the freedom to try new things in autonomous teams. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development, while always making sure you feel supported with regular knowledge-sharing sessions, technical training, mentorship opportunities and peer-to-peer networks.
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including live sports & pay per view events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position.
