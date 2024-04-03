Backend Developer
Tobii Dynavox AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii Dynavox AB i Stockholm
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Who we are:
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
What you'll do:
We make touch and eye tracking based assistive technology for people with communication and mobility challenges. The success of our products has life-changing impact on our customers. Our Research & Development Team develops the hardware, software, and other technology that makes that impact possible.
Experienced Backend Developer
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, the UK, China, and beyond.
We are seeking a talented and experienced backend developer to join our cloud team. As a key member of our organization, you will have the opportunity to work with modern technologies such as Azure, .NET, C#, ASP.NET Core, Entity Framework Core, Terraform, and more.
At Tobii Dynavox, we believe in fostering an inclusive and diverse work environment that values continuous learning and personal growth. We welcome applicants of all genders, backgrounds, and experiences. We strive to build a team with high psychological safety, where everyone feels comfortable taking risks, learning from failures, and sharing their ideas openly.
"Hello, I'm Mikael (He/Him), and I serve as the Manager for the Cloud Services Team. Ten years ago, I made the transition from my 20-year career as a developer to embark on a new path in life. However, I vividly recall how my ability to solve complex tasks was greatly influenced by my work environment. This realization has fueled my determination as a manager to cultivate a team that thrives on high psychological safety. I believe in creating an atmosphere where everyone feels at ease taking risks, learning from failures, and openly sharing their ideas.
In my search for co-workers, I want people that share those beliefs, who help and support colleagues. By giving feedback from the heart, you help to grow your colleagues, but you should also be ready to grow and appreciate the gift of feedback given to you."
Your days will be filled with:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and implement cloud-based solutions using Azure services and other relevant technologies.
Write efficient, scalable, and maintainable code in Azure, .NET 8, C#, backend applications with ASP.NET Core, Entity Framework Core, and related technologies.
Write tests for functionality you and the team have created.
Participate in code reviews, debugging, quality assuring and troubleshooting to ensure high-quality deliverables.
Continuously learn and stay up to date with the latest industry trends and best practices, actively sharing knowledge with team members.
Contribute to the improvement of our software development processes, tools, and methodologies.
We are looking for someone with:
Solid experience working with Cloud services, .NET, C#, backend applications, Entity Framework, and related technologies.
Proven track record of successfully delivering software projects, focusing on quality, scalability, and performance.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze and resolve complex technical challenges.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a geographically distributed team environment, in multiple time zones.
Passion for learning, adapting, and keeping up with evolving technologies.
Demonstrated ability to learn from failures and use them as opportunities for growth and improvement.
We value both experience and the lessons learned throughout your professional journey. While we appreciate several years of experience, we believe that what you have accomplished and the knowledge you have gained are of greater significance. We are interested in your ability to contribute effectively to our team, innovate, and drive results.
We are committed to building a team with a high level of psychological safety, where everyone is encouraged to take risks, learn from failures, and innovate. We also recognize the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Our team enjoys flexible work hours and a range of benefits to support personal well-being and family commitments.
We have a hybrid model.
Next Step!
Please address your questions to mikaela.nilsson@tobiidynavox.com
and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile (in English only) through our website. We're looking forward to your application!
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals based on race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin.
Where we stand:
We believe diversity not only enriches our workplace culture, but also gives us a strategic advantage. Working with people from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives helps us all become better communicators, better problem solvers, and better human beings. Our differences make us stronger.
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii Dynavox AB
(org.nr 556914-7563)
Löjtnantsgatan 25 (visa karta
)
115 50 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8584364