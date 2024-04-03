Backend Developer
Toteme AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toteme AB i Stockholm
About TOTEME
TOTEME is a Swedish fashion house founded in 2014 by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman. From the studio in Stockholm, the label explores the appeal of a modern uniform through distinct design cues, meticulous craftsmanship and methodic repetition. TOTEME is committed to making decisions that work in favor of people, animals and the planet.
The Role
TOTEME is looking for a Backend Developer to join our team in Stockholm full-time. In this role you will be part of the team responsible for supporting and driving our technical initiatives. More specifically, you will develop and manage technical backend/integration parts and processes between our different third-party Software as a service (SaaS) solutions, responding to our need for robust, scalable and efficient digital solutions to support retail operations, enhance customer engagement and drive sales. You will report to the Tech Manager and will work directly with most of our organization's teams on different projects.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain integrations in Microsoft Azure, ensuring they meet quality, functionality and reliability standards.
Maintain high-quality standards for all developed integrations and features, ensuring they perform efficiently and are bug-free.
Drive and contribute to discussions on the organization's technical architecture, proposing solutions that enhance system scalability and security.
Carry out regular meetings with internal stakeholders to align technical projects to the organization's goals.
Deliver scalable, readable, testable and maintainable integrations written in C#, .NET, PowerShell, ARM, Bicep.
Maintain and develop CI/CD pipelines.
Release integrations and patches seamlessly without any downtime.
Review code written by other developers.
Test integrations and features.
Work with third-party agencies to achieve a common goal.
Contribute to TOTEME's social and environmental sustainability strategy.
Your Profile
Strong technical proficiency with a background in C#, .NET, version control (preferably Git), and the Microsoft tech stack. Experience with cloud development, preferably Microsoft Azure, is crucial.
Excellent integration skills, including developing and maintaining integrations between various SaaS solutions, leveraging expertise with backend technologies, database management and API development for ecommerce platforms, inventory management and customer data systems.
Experience working within an agile development team, demonstrating flexibility and adaptability to scope changes.
Ecommerce experience preferable.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
About You
A TOTEME ambassador who lives and breathes our culture and values.
A strong collaborator with excellent communication skills.
Analytical mindset and problem-solving skills.
This is a full-time position based at TOTEME's headquarters in Stockholm with a start date as soon as possible.
TOTEME has teams in Stockholm, London and New York and a growing number of stores in Europe, North America and Asia. You will join a dynamic, creative and highly collaborative team working towards exciting projects and milestones. At TOTEME, you will both contribute to the company's development and have the opportunity to grow within your role.
TOTEME stands for inclusivity and a sense of belonging in the workplace. We welcome all applicants and recruit on the basis of skills and experience.
By applying to this position I agree with TOTEME's privacy policy and to be contacted about future job opportunities for up to 2 years from the submission date. Find out more about our privacy policy here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toteme AB
(org.nr 556951-0182)
Engelbrektsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
114 32 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8583772