Backend Developer
2023-10-30
Are you inspired by the idea of delivering a smooth gaming experience to 260 million players?! Join the Plataforma Team!
We are responsible for developing and maintaining the Backend Platform for all games at King. In our team, we focus on performance and scalability-our platform supports an average traffic of millions of requests per second from all our beloved games. We work closely with King's teams to support game feature development, handle intense traffic events and highly concurrent data storage.
In our daily work, we promote creativity and innovation by adopting the newest technologies and constantly improving and evolving our platform. Our latest mission is to transform and migrate our on- premise infrastructure to Google Cloud Platform in order to leverage the benefits and best practices of the cloud. We intend to make this transition invisible to the players and smooth for all King development teams, enabling the game studios to keep serving new game content seamlessly.
We're excited to announce that we're hiring for 4 Senior Backend Developer positions.
Your Profile
You are a teammate who faces new challenges with a positive, can- do attitude.
You have proven experience in developing and operating robust and scalable backend systems in core Java.
You believe in craftsmanship and enjoy writing clean, high- quality code.
You are humble and open, ask for feedback and collaborate with your peers to create the best possible solutions.
Skills to create thrills
Having hands- on experience working with databases and multithreading to design robust solutions.
Familiarity with the game industry and cloud platforms.
Your role within the Kingdom
Develop, maintain and support one of the world's most used game platforms.
Work closely with the game teams and supporting them to make our games more fun.
Support the full lifecycle of our games, including troubleshooting intricate production problems at high load.
The Team
You will be part of a multicultural team that truly believes in the power of teamwork: we leverage each other's ideas and competences to deliver awesome tech!
With us, you will be part of developing software running on thousands of game backend servers, working closely with our teams in Stockholm as well as other teams spread across the world.
In our team we strive to be truly agile, by independently defining our goals, ways of working and best practices. We embrace collaboration, high quality standards, and a maintainable system that can live for many years to come. We promise that you will be working in a team of competent and motivated colleagues, where you will be given the opportunity and support to develop yourself throughout your career.
