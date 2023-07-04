Backend Developer
About Tele Radio
Tele Radio develops, manufactures, and markets radio control systems for industrial use. The company was founded in Lysekil, Sweden in 1955 and has since expanded into the Tele Radio Group. Headquartered in Gothenburg with subsidiaries in Europe, USA and in Asia. In addition to our subsidiaries, we have dealerships and partners all over the world. Learn more about us at www.tele-radio.com
About the Position
We are looking for an experienced Full Stack Developer with a passion for technology to join our HQ in Gothenburg. The tasks are varied and includes to manage and develop our web based in-house tools. You will be part of an international and growing team of developers. Personal qualities we value are the ability to be self-driven and take your own responsibility as well as be able to work in small teams and independently.
Requirements:
Experience in professional software development
Knowledge of frameworks such as Django, Flask, Laravel or such
Ability to design web-based systems
API
Integration
Fluent English language, both written and verbal
Meritorious:
Python
JavaScript
Knowledge in server management and operations
AWS, Azure or such
Docker, Jenkins
GIT
Swedish language
Why Tele Radio?
Tele Radio offers challenging work in a profitable, dynamic and growing technical oriented organization. You will work in a pleasant environment and have the opportunity for career development. We are a global, but small company where you can be seen and heard and have an opportunity to impact the product you work on. Employee benefits are available such as breakfast every day, flex time and wellness allowance.
We are growing so come and grow with us!
For more information: Caroline Svensson HR, email: c.svensson@tele-radio.com Så ansöker du
