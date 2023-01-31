Backend developer - Stockholm
2023-01-31
Company Description
Devoteam Creative Tech Stockholm is a team of curious, bold and humbly brilliant people. We are a unique creative tech studio and part of the Devoteam family, incorporating 'design thinking' and 'data thinking' into everything we do. Our culture builds on individual empowerment and contribution, knowledge sharing, continuous improvement and learning. If you want to know more about what it's like to be a part of our team, get in touch and join us on our journey!
We aim for fun and challenging projects of the right size - typically 3-8 people, working agile, exploring and developing creative technology solutions. We work with clients ranging from small specialist companies to some of the biggest ones in the world. We've introduced agile methodologies at many of our clients, and of course practice what we preach.
Job Description
About the role
The main purpose of the team is to develop and deliver innovative and high-quality solutions for clients that provide actual business value. As a backend developer you will contribute by building great backend that enables high quality and stable digital solutions. Your main task is to create qualitative and robust apps and digital solutions for our customers. Being part of a team also means you have a shared ownership and responsibility of helping the team in the development process as well as driving your part of the project independently e.g. cloud implementation or database.
About you
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are open-minded to new ideas and flexible when meeting new challenges. You enjoy collaborating and are comfortable sharing your knowledge with your colleagues and clients. To thrive in this role and at Devoteam Creative Tech we also believe you are humble and have a solution oriented approach.
Your typical work can contain:
Develop and deliver high-quality products and services within creative tech.
Identify areas of improvement and proactively implement those with the team
Having regular communication with clients
Assist and solve problems together with your colleagues
Contribute to sharing knowledge internally and externally
Be part of a cross-functional team or a team within your own expertise
Balancing discovery and implementation in a project with your team
Being open-minded about testing new technologies and tools
Qualifications
• ** The following is a guide and we'd still love to hear from candidates with more, less, or different experience, provided the requisite skills can be demonstrated.
Knowledge and professional experience in writing modern language (Java, .Net, Node.js, Go or equivalent)
A genuine interest in sharing knowledge
Experience working with databases.
Having knowledge about API design.
Appreciate working closely with fellow developers, designers, project managers as well as clients to identify and use the relevant knowledge from their respective areas into your solutions
Be able to drive the backend development autonomously
We would love if you also have:
Proven working experience with Cloud providers such as AWS, GCP or Azure
Knowledge of how to create CI/CD pipelines
Requirements.
Higher education related to computer science or equivalent.
Valid Swedish work permit
Or able to obtain one with the offered terms of employment
Ability to be physically present in Stockholm as needed. Flexible work-life balance but ability to work from the office when needed.
Full Professional Proficiency in English
Additional information
At Devoteam Stockholm you get:
10-12 competence days per year, where we attend conferences, internal sharing days, travel abroad for inspiration and benefit a great internal network of competence
Challenging and rewarding assignments; many of them end-to-end
Wellness grants for sports activities (5000 SEK/year)
Computer, phone and telephone subscription
Passionate and skilled colleagues
A human-centric and value-based culture
A variety of social events
About Devoteam Creative Tech
We are a part of Devoteam, a leading consulting firm focused on digital strategy, tech platforms and cybersecurity. With 25 years of experience and 8,000 employees across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Devoteam promotes responsible tech for people and works to create better change.
Combining the perks of a smaller company with the resources and opportunities of a major global player, Devoteam Creative Tech Stockholm is a small studio and part of a network of studios and companies within the global Devoteam group. The smaller studios make sure you are always seen and help facilitate your growth and development while the global network opens up endless opportunities to create a large impact.
Creating high-quality digital products by combining creativity, design and development is what we do. We focus on running long term projects that deliver measurable business value for the clients we choose to work with. We incorporate 'design thinking' and 'data thinking' into everything we do.
Competence development is at the centre of our company culture and we invest both time and money in supporting our employees' growth. With established competence communities you are always able to discuss and review solutions, technical ideas and issues with others within your competence areas. We also have 10-12 dedicated competence days per year and regularly have internal knowledge sharing days.
A fair chance.
Devoteam Creative Tech is open to applications from all sections of society. We believe diverse teams help us make better products. We welcome all people regardless of age, gender identity or expression, experience and background.
Our recruitment process.
We invite all suitable candidates in for interviews to learn more about you and introduce ourselves. If our culture and expectations align, we ask you to do a technical assignment before inviting you to a technical interview. After this is a final interview with the studio lead.
