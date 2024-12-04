Backend Developer - Java
2024-12-04
Odevo is a group of exciting brands with a shared vision of challenging the status quo in the property management industry. We're committed to revolutionizing the industry with innovative software solutions that make managing properties easier, more efficient, and more effective. Our global product development department acts as a SaaS supplier to all the companies in the Odevo group and several other players in the industry. Together, we will continue to challenge and change this industry. To continue our ambitious growth journey, we seek more great people to join us to build market-leading property management software products. Are you one of them?
About the role
As we continue to experience significant growth, we are looking for a backend developer to join a new team we are establishing in Sweden. This team will spearhead the development of a new product targeted at the U.S. market. In this role, you will work closely with stakeholders to deliver a best-in-class product using cutting edge tools and patterns. From day one, you'll have the opportunity to shape the product as part of a small, cross-functional team, where your decision-making skills and expertise will be highly valued.
Our agile approach, along with our emphasis on close teamwork and communication, creates an environment where your contributions make a real impact. Collaboration and helping each other are integral to our culture, and you will play a key role in every aspect of the development process, from ideation to architecture to release. We work closely with our end users, gathering feedback that helps us continuously improve.
Who you are
You thrive in a dynamic business environment that is constantly evolving, where you have the freedom to take initiative and implement your ideas. You strive for excellence in everything you do and always aim to deliver your best. You are not concerned with prestige and enjoy working in a collaborative team environment.
Experience
5+ years of professional experience in backend development using Java.
Expertise in Spring Boot for building robust and scalable microservices.
Proven experience working in a modern CI/CD pipeline.
Prover experience working withKubernetes Service.
Understanding of message-driven architectures and asynchronous processing.
Hands-on experience with CQRS (Command Query Responsibility Segregation) patterns.
Proficiency in Test-Driven Development (TDD) and/or Behavior-Driven Development (BDD) principles.
Solid understanding of RESTful APIs and experience with building and consuming APIs in a microservices environment.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work in an Agile/Scrum environment.
Knowledge or practical experience with Event Sourcing is a plus.
Experience in PropTech or FinTech sectors is a plus.
Experience or interest in AI tech is a plus.
Fluency in English is required, Swedish and Spanish is a plus.
What we offer
Hybrid/remote work environment - you will be part of a team based in and around Stockholm that values collaboration and communication, regardless of location.
Professional growth - to work with the most talented developers in the industry.
Modern technology - we invest in the latest technologies and tools and encourage our team members to share their ideas and take ownership of their work.
Innovation - to work on exciting projects that push the boundaries of our industry and make a real impact.
Commitment to quality - a dynamic and forward-thinking company that values profitable and long-term product development
LocationWe are remote-friendly, but we find great value in being able to connect with our teams in person. The team you will work with is in Stockholm, and the ability to spend face-to-face time with them is important.
Excited?Join us and be part of a new team that's building innovative products from scratch for the U.S. market!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23
