Backend Developer - Go
2024-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Is concurrency, functionality and scalability in your DNA?
To ensure we stay ahead of our competitors and continue to build fantastic mobile casino games, ELK Studios is now looking for an experienced Backend Developer to join our inhouse Platform Team in Stockholm. With your passion for innovation and problem solving you will help us evolve our platform and continue to deliver outstanding casino games.
About the Team
We are a small and efficient team of skilled developers working on the ELK game system platform. We are looking for someone who can help us extend the platform with new functionality, ensure high performance, and make architectural decisions. Our platform consists of a mix of battle-proven tools and applications, and fresh ideas from the communities.
About the position
As a developer at ELK your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Development of backend services that involves high volume transaction systems
RESTful API design for backend services
Development of new casino product innovations
Ensuring high quality and on-time deliverables
Knowledge sharing inside the team and with other teams
Who you are!
We believe that you are structured and self reliant. You are a good communicator and a meticulous person who follows through in your tasks. The candidate we are looking for likes to focus on solving complex tasks and interesting problems as part of a team as well as individually. You may also have a background in a high volume transaction industry, but most importantly you have a strong drive to learn new things.
We believe you have:
A minimum of 3 years experience with high volume transaction system
Demonstrated track record with concurrency patterns and thread-safe code
Strong analytical skills with excellent problem solving abilities
Doer attitude with a pragmatic approach
Experience from programming in Go (Golang) or C / C++
Database experience - schema design or optimization (PostgreSQL)
Good skills in Linux
Professional level English (speaking, reading and writing)
Valuable characteristics:
Make full use of the GNU toolbox
Full-stack experience
Good verbal skills
Previous experience from the casino industry
Rest API design experience
Professional level Swedish (speaking, reading and writing)
We offer
To be part of a talented and high-quality focused company that will put your skills to test.
With our company's open mindset and flat structure you will be able to work together with senior colleagues to develop your skills while delivering business value. We thrive and develop together and see the value of being able to solve interesting problems with each other. With us, you get to work with your team on site at our open space office in Stockholm City.
If this sounds like you, please apply to careers@elk-studios.com
with the subject "Backend Developer?". Please include a CV and answer to the following questions:
1. What's your favorite programming language? Why?
2. Favorite GNU tool / command? Why?
3. Preferred editor for coding? What is unique about that editor?
The ideal candidate should comply with all or most of the above and complete an assignment later in the process.
We will start selection and interview process in mid August and will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so send your application as soon as possible. We are excited to hear from you, so do not hesitate to apply!
About ELK Studios
With a passion for games!
Since 2013, ELK Studios has passionately pushed boundaries in the online casino industry. From groundbreaking mathematics to astonishing artwork, ELK takes pride in developing entertaining mobile-first content that maximizes the experience for players around the world.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-04
E-post: careers@elk-studios.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Elkab Studios AB (org.nr 556902-6155), https://www.elk-studios.com/
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM
ELK Studios AB Jobbnummer
