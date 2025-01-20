Back Office Agent needed!
2025-01-20
Do you hold a bachelor's degree in business administration or a related field and have excellent computer skills? Are you a proactive and organized person with a passion for creating smooth and efficient office operations? As a Back Office Agent, you'll play a key role in supporting daily activities, managing financial tasks, organizing events, and driving process improvements. Keep reading if this sounds like a role for you.
About the position
We are looking for a Back Office Agent for our client, a major player in the automotive industry. This is a full-time position where the work takes place on-site at their office in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As a Back Office Agent, you will handle administrative and supportive tasks in day-to-day operations and recurring assignments.
Examples of tasks:
Daily office support and facility administration, such as managing building access, locker allocation, office needs/issues, etc.
Supporting and organizing events, and scheduling meetings
Handling financial transactions (invoices and orders)
Monthly/weekly reporting and follow-ups
Assisting with workplace environment and safety inspections
Continuous improvements and process development within the area
Your characteristics
The ideal personality for this position is structured and detail-oriented with strong organizational and time-management skills. You should have a solution-oriented and flexible approach to work. It is also a plus if you can be creative, find new solutions, and identify new opportunities. Additionally, strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively both in a team and independently are valuable. Are you the one we are describing? We look forward to reading your application!
For this position, we only accept applications in English!
Qualifications:
Relevant work experience in a similar role or function
Bachelor's degree in business administration or a related field
Excellent computer skills, particularly in MS Office (especially Excel)
Proven knowledge and experience in invoicing, orders, budgeting, reporting, and other financial data
Good knowledge and experience in Facility Management and daily office operations
Fluent in both Swedish and English, both written and spoken communication
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-12-31, with the possibility of extension. Start 2025-03-01.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Linn Willberg, you can reach her via linn.willberg@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34983 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
