Back End Developer
Instabridge Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Instabridge Sweden AB i Stockholm
Are you excited about finding ways to make code more efficient and less costly?
Join us at Instabridge. Our vision is a free global internet.
We have apps that make it possible for people to get online, no matter their current income.
What's our traction like?
We have 10 million monthly active users.
We are profitable.
Who are our users?
Our users are all over the world. The common factor is that they want to save money on their internet connection.
Some use Instabridge when they are traveling, to avoid finding a new telco provider in their destination. Others use Instabridge because they only have limited data on their phone today.
Where are we heading?
We have a lot of traction on our apps, and are looking for someone that wants to be part of our journey.
Your role would be focused on back-end development in dotnet. More specifically, we are looking for someone who can initiate lots of projects that make our existing code more efficient and cheaper to run on our cloud providers.
This mean you will find improvement projects for in our current architecture and infrastructure. You will also initiate development projects that realizes the improvement opportunities.
Skills and Requirements
To succeed in the role you need to:
Have experience with dotnet development on AWS and/or GCP
Have an interest to work on making infra more efficient and cheaper
Why Instabridge?
At Instabridge, you will give free internet to the world. Something that democratize internet for real. You will also be part of one of the fastest-growing startups in Sweden right now.
Apply today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-01
E-post: elis@instabridge.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Instabridge Sweden AB
(org.nr 559246-0538), http://www.instabridge.com
Vasagatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8364119