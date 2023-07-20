BA Sourcing Specialist
2023-07-20
Do you want to lead sourcing activities and engage in product development together with Development Teams? Do you want to belong to and influence the result of a global market leading company in a truly global environment? If yes, this might be the perfect challenge for you! At IKEA of Sweden, we develop and make the IKEA range available to stores and customers all over the world. Within the responsibilities of IKEA of Sweden lies the development, sourcing, supply, and strategy of IKEAs global range. We are now looking for a new BA Sourcing Specialist to join our Range Area Dining & Outdoor team!
Job Description
In the Business Area Sourcing Specialist role, you will have a great opportunity to influence the development and transformation of our range, cooperating with business teams across the Supply organization and together contributing towards creating a desirable and sustainable offer. You will influence how we optimize our value chain and enable development of better products and service at lower total cost for the many people.
Your daily tasks will include:
Responsibility to secure supplier, supply chain perspective in new products and improvements projects.
Secure material selection in line with Home Furnishing Business (HFB) material roadmaps, and that supplier manufacturing capabilities are considered in NEWs and Improves projects.
Secure that agreed business and sourcing goals/deliverables, strategic movements are deployed in reality through the development of better products.
Enable collaboration across the supply chain by providing input to different stakeholders and acting on opportunities and deviations supporting the wished movements from an HFB perspective.
Responsibility to secure input and preconditions from the HFB to the Category, for the Category to define optimal sourcing set-up for NEWs and Improves.
Responsibility to conclude business case based on global optimal sourcing set-up.
Be the gearbox between Range Areas and Category for operational or/and tactical discussions.
Responsibility to lead and secure the supply chain perspective of the pricing process.
Contribute to HFB Portfolio Planning and input to briefing of new projects.
Contribute or take ownership for Supply Chain Collaboration activities.
Qualifications
To shine in the role as a BA Sourcing Specialist we see that you are driven by business and have a result-oriented mindset. You have strong knowledge of the IKEA value chain and how to perform value chain analysis and draw conclusions from a total business perspective. As a person you can lead and deliver results through own competence and involving and engaging others, independent of location and/or stakeholders position. You have the ability to work proactively and take initiative to find the optimal business set-up. Last but not least, the capability to lead with a holistic and cross functional view, always having customer, supplier, and total cost in mind.
We also wish that you:
Have experience within related field such as Product development, Sourcing or/and Procurement, Project leadership within Business or/and Product development or Purchasing and Business development.
Have sourcing experience and understanding of cost drivers in production and materials
Have very strong communication and networking skills.
Know how to perform risk assessment and scenario planning.
Are an outside of the box thinker, curious to look for new solutions with an eye for detail.
Please note, interviews will take place during week 29.
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please contact People and Culture Recruiter Zuzana Vackova at zuzana.vackova1@inter.ikea.com
If you feel you could be the one we are looking for, please send us your application (CV and cover letter) in English until 30th of July.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
343 81 ÄLMHULT
