Ba Product Engineering Manager (cloud/backend), Ikea Home Smart - Ikea Of Sweden AB

Ikea Of Sweden AB / Försäljningsjobb / Älmhult2021-04-10At IKEA Home smart we develop smart products and digital solutions to enable a smarter life at home for people all over the world. We are curious and passionate about creating solutions that solve real-life problems and help people realize their dreams. All on their terms. Because we believe everyone deserves a smart home. To succeed, we look for new ways of integrating technology and digital solutions into furniture and life at home. We explore opportunities throughout the home and we work closely with other Business Areas to both drive transformation of existing range and develop new smart products to attract new customers to IKEA. We're still at the beginning-there is lots more to come. Are you the one we are looking for to join us on the journey?The BA (Business Area) Product Engineering Manager for our Cloud/Backend teams is a both technical and people focused role at the center of our digital product development. Your assignment is to build, lead and organize our teams within Cloud/Backend and Middleware at BA IKEA Home smart, as well as leading across different topics, improvement work, planning and securing excellence in operations.With your seniority and experience you will guide and work closely together with our Software Engineers in hands-on software development and architecture. At BA IKEA Home smart, we work with a wide range of digital products, diverse requirements and have a high focus in creating user value for the many people.Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:Contribute to the Business Area strategies and business plan, in alignment with the Software Engineering ManagerSuccession planning and recruitment within your area and teamDevelop and secure the right competence level for each co-workerSecure preconditions for efficient software development, such as tooling, pipelines and general architecture etcDevelop, maintain and improve ways of working within your areaThis position reports to our Software Engineering Manager.If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Business Development Manager Mei Hong Svensson +46 766 190 258. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Christina Appelqvist +46 76 611 34 08.We are looking forward to receiving your application at the latest 25 of April 2021This position is located in Älmhult, Sweden. If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruitment Specialist Maria Fröberg Larsson +46 (0) 766 190 996.Warm welcome with you your CV and motivational letter in English latest by the April 11th.We offer you the possibility to work in a multicultural and international organization that sees diversity is a competitive advantage. Our work environment is defined as open-minded where we let all employees have the possibility to influence the organisation and focus.Varaktighet, arbetstidRegular Regular2021-04-10Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-10IKEA of Sweden AB5683437