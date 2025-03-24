B2B Sales Manager
Swedish Nutra AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2025-03-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Nutra AB i Malmö
Hi!
We are a fast moving food supplements manufacturer with 25 employees and somewhat of a 'startup' culture developing and producing liquid dietary supplements focused on international sales, and we're looking to expand our distribution further.
We have a strong history of growth with ambitious goals by selling what we produce to countries world wide. We now need to take our company to the next level in terms of sales. This is why we are seeking a hands-on, experienced Sales Manager with excellent leadership, organizational, and sales skills. There are tons of opporunity at our company as we are growing around 50% per year and therefore in need of smart, high energy individuals to share this amazing journey with.
Focus: Day-to-day management and execution of the sales team's activities, including their own.
Responsibilities:
Directly manages a team of three sales representatives.
Sets daily, weekly, and monthly sales targets.
Provides coaching, training, and support to the sales team to help them meet targets.
Tracks and reports on sales metrics, performance, and team KPIs.
Contributes to and is responsible for implementing sales plans and strategies.
Acts as the primary point of contact for handling customer issues and escalations.
Manages price strategy and marketing budget contributions for stores and distributors.
Seeks out high-potential target customers (usually large distributors) and directly contacts them, handling the sale solo or with another sales rep.
Improves and develops the sales strategy.
Reports directly to the CEO.
This position holds significant responsibility with the opportunity to make a great impact on the business. If you are up for the task, send your CV to info@swedishnutra.com
! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-23
E-post: info@swedishnutra.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Nutra AB
(org.nr 559133-7273)
Lodgatan 19 (visa karta
)
211 24 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9242481