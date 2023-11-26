B2B Account Manager (Remote)
*Work from anywhere on the planet! Our office is in Stockholm but team members are working remotely all over the world.*
Do you want to be part of a fast-growing fintech company? Do you want to work remote and have flexible working hours? Do you have previous sales experience?
We are looking for an experienced B2B Account Manager at Optimizee (full-time or part-time depending on agreement). You need to be independent, detailed and driven to get things done. Previous email outreach experience, managing account portfolios, communication and negotiation skills are requirements.
Optimizee have well established websites in personal finance with over 500,000 page views per month. Our portfolio consists of, CryptoRunner.com (the biggest cryptocurrency comparison service in Scandinavia), InvestoRunner.com (the biggest stock market comparison service in Sweden), and CreditRunner.com (a comparison service for credit cards). On all websites we offer press releases, listings and more. Since 2018 we have a backlog of 3,000 leads, 400 business clients, and 200 partners. We currently receive an average of 80 leads per month without any outreach.
Your most important tools will be email and Google Sheets. Your main tasks will be responding to incoming emails (leads, clients, partners and more), upsell to business clients, and outreach for new clients. You will work independently, but also be in daily contact with the team. Optimizee has an office in Stockholm with hot desks, weekly events, activities and other benefits. But we work "remote-first", some of our team works full time remotely, others meet once a week at the office, you decide.
Responsibilities:
Responding to emails from leads, clients, partners and more
Managing and upsell to our large account portfolio
Providing superior customer service and and ensuring client satisfaction
Retaining partners and building strong, trusting relationships
Outreach for new clients, partners and collaborations
Negotiate prices and terms with companies
Submit and analyze leads/sales numbers
Publish press releases and create invoices
Other management and related administrate work
Requirements:
Requirement experience of email outreach
Requirement experience managing account portfolios
Requirement very good communication and negotiation skills in English
Requirement basic knowledge of Google Sheet
Advantage based in Sweden or Malta
Advantage multilingual (especially Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Danish)
Advantage knowledge and/or experience of SEO and backlink building
Advantage experience with analysis tools such as Ahrefs
Benefits:
Be part of a fintech company that grow fast and launches new exciting services
Truly remote working (work anywhere in the world)
Workplace where you get to read, learn and develop every day
Personal responsibility with a ton of autonomy (flexible working hours)
Office in Stockholm (hot desks, weekly events, activities and benefits)
Computer, electronics and equipment for your home office
Performance based salary
25 free paid days
About us:
Optimizee help you make better financial decisions. Our team operate and optimizee comparison websites in personal finance. We are a small driven team that are growing and hiring to launch more services and expand to more countries. There will be good opportunities to develop and grow with the company. Our portfolio consists of, CryptoRunner.com (the biggest cryptocurrency comparison service in Scandinavia), InvestoRunner.com (the biggest stock market comparison service in Sweden), and CreditRunner.com (a comparison service for credit cards). For more information, visit https://optimizee.se
Keywords: Account manager, Key account manager, Sales manager, Sales executive, Account executive, B2B sales, Remote job, Distance job, Flexible job, Malta job
(org.nr 559166-1557), http://optimizee.se
