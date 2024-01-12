Business Controller to Scania Business control
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a producer of trucks, buses and engines to being a provider of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are now looking for a curious and ambitious finance professional that would like to take on the role as a Business Controller in our team.
Scania Business Control is a corporate function that reports directly to the CFO and is a part of the Scania Finance and Business control organisation. In our team we are flexible in our way of working, meaning that our work is performed digitally as well as in our office in Södertälje.
Scania Business control has the responsibility of managing all the financial aspects of product development projects and provide project managers and management with advisory, decision material and financial support. We work within a broad domain of areas, covering next generation technology, product profitability, investments as well as strategic topics outside of the normal project flow. More specifically Scania's establishment in China is a key area were we advise and have several deliveries and this project will be your main assignment.
Job Description
You will act as the finance expert and co-pilot to project management and other stakeholders, both within the Scania group and the TRATON group. This is an ideal position for anyone who wants to broaden their network and get a complete and detailed understanding of the entire Scania and TRATON industrial system, which contains projects for future solutions, needed in the transportation industry.
Main Responsibilities:
• Assess profitability calculations, identify and challenge project measures.
• Perform Business cases and present analyses and conclusions to Senior Management.
• Lead ad-hoc evaluations together with colleagues in other regions, corporate functions, departments and other brands of the Group.
• Evaluate small isolated questions to complex analyses connected to the future product portfolio and Group financial performance.
• Be the link between project finance and financial planning.
You will also operate in an international environment, collaborating with colleagues from TRATON and the other brands within the group. Being a team player and working with large networks is needed to be successful.
Your Profile
The person we are looking for understands the big picture but does not shy away from zooming into details when necessary. You have advanced communication and presentation skills. You also have a large industrial understanding and see it as a challenge to connect the dots between technical, commercial and financial matters. You have a master's degree in finance and business administration and relevant experience.
You are prepared to work cross-functionally and represent the department in several top management forums. Your level of proficiency in English is advanced and ideally also your Swedish. The job might require 1-2 travels per year. Since we are in an organisational transformation the position will start the assignment at Cross-Brand Operations, part of Business control, but it might change over time.
For more information, please contact:
Jacob Rossheim, Head of Scania Cross Brand Operations (part of Scania Business control), +46 70 087 8126, jacob.rossheim@scania.com
