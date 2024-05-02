Azure Integration Developer
2024-05-02
Overview:
As an Azure Integration Developer, you will play a key role in designing, developing, and implementing integration solutions using Microsoft Azure services. Leveraging your expertise in cloud technologies and integration patterns, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to enable seamless data exchange and communication between diverse systems and applications.
Responsibilities:
1. Solution Design and Architecture:
• Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and design scalable, reliable, and secure integration solutions using Azure services.
• Define integration architectures, patterns, and standards to ensure consistency and efficiency across projects.
• Evaluate existing systems and propose innovative solutions to streamline integration processes and improve system interoperability.
2. Development and Implementation:
• Develop custom integration solutions using Azure Integration Services, including Azure Logic Apps, Azure Functions, Azure Service Bus, and Azure API Management.
• Implement data transformation, mapping, and orchestration logic to facilitate seamless communication between cloud and on-premises systems.
• Configure and deploy Azure resources, monitor performance, and troubleshoot issues to ensure optimal system functionality and performance.
3. Integration Governance and Security:
• Establish integration governance policies, standards, and best practices to ensure compliance with security, privacy, and regulatory requirements.
• Implement authentication, authorization, and encryption mechanisms to secure data transmission and protect sensitive information within integrated systems.
• Conduct regular security assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities and mitigate potential risks in integration solutions.
4. Collaboration and Communication:
• Work closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, architects, business analysts, and system administrators, to align integration initiatives with business goals and technical requirements.
• Communicate effectively with stakeholders, providing updates on project status, risks, and issues, and ensuring alignment with project timelines and deliverables.
• Collaborate with third-party vendors and external partners to integrate external systems and services with internal applications and platforms.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field; relevant certifications (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate) preferred.
• Proven experience (X years) in developing and implementing integration solutions using Microsoft Azure services.
• Deep understanding of cloud computing concepts and architecture principles, with hands-on experience in Azure Integration Services.
• Proficiency in programming languages such as C#, JavaScript, or Python, with experience in developing RESTful APIs, microservices, and serverless applications.
• Strong knowledge of integration patterns, protocols, and standards, including REST, SOAP, JSON, XML, and messaging formats (e.g., MQTT, AMQP).
• Experience with Azure DevOps, CI/CD pipelines, and version control systems (e.g., Git) for continuous integration and deployment.
• Excellent problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze complex requirements, troubleshoot technical issues, and propose effective solutions.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders.
• Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and manage multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment.
