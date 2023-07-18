Azure Data Engineer
In the role as Azure Data Engineer, you will have the opportunity to join us and become part of the team that works with development, enhancement and maintenance of our Data Engagement Platform (DEP). You will work with advanced analytics and the latest technology and be part of our passionate team. Our Global Data and Analytics department handles the collection and streamlining of data into (DEP), development of BI solutions and reports in the Dentsply Sirona group. The team consists of 20+ members and work cross-functionally, which means that you will interact with many functions such as finance, marketing, sales, commercial, supply and operations. We use Azure tools together with Databricks and data build dbt for data transformation. This position will be located in Mölndal, Sweden and reports to the Manager of Global Data Warehouse who is responsible for the back-end operations of Global Data and Analytics.
Key Responsibilities:
Monitor extract and load from source systems to DEP Azure Data Lake
Complete validation of uniqueness and completeness of records held in source table to the target object in Azure Data Lake
Maintain scheduling of jobs/triggers and address errors in the extract and load process
Point of contact with source systems, to be informed of changes in those source systems and how it effects the extract and load process
Load data prepared in a defined template and submitted to a shared location. (Manual file load)
To work closely with other members in the Global Data and Analytics team
Optimizing the existing data pipelines and fine tune for the better performance and manageability
Maintain clear and coherent communication, both verbal and written, to understand data requirement needs
Requirements:
An academic background, with relevant university degree within Management Information System or similar
Experience working in an Azure environment and familiar with for ADF (Azure Data Factory), data lake storage
Strong proficiency with SQL and its variation among popular databases
Experience with Databricks and dbt is beneficial but not required
Is motivated by analyzing and understanding the business needs, translating it to technical solutions, assuring that both business- and technical-needs are met
Strong analytical and logical thinking
Communicative skills, verbally and writing in English
