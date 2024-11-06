Azure Data Engineer
2024-11-06
We are looking for an Azure Data Engineer to join our team in Molndal. In this role you will join and become part of the team that works with development, enhancement, and maintenance of our Data Engagement Platform (DEP).
Why us you may ask?
The opportunity to be part of a global environment where you will never stop learning. We work in scrum teams and are close to the business which gives an extra flavor to the role. You will be working with the latest technology and platforms, and we can promise you an exciting environment. We have a high pace in everything that we do at the same time as we never miss to opportunity for a great laughter at work. On Wednesdays we set the table for a Swedish fika. Team spirit is important to us!
Does this sound like something that would energize you, then come join us!
Our Global Data and Analytics department handles the collection and streamlining of data into (DEP), development of BI solutions and reports in the Dentsply Sirona group. The team consists of 20+ members and work cross-functionally, which means that you will interact with many functions such as finance, marketing, sales, commercial, supply and operations. We use Azure tools together with Databricks and dbt.
Responsibilities
What Will You Do?
Design, maintain and create data models to align with our data architecture and development pattern for all commercial functions.
Consult and advice in data architecture and governance structures, procedures, and compliance initiatives.
Collaborate with the business to find solutions that complement one another and standardise common models and technologies.
Develop and maintain high quality data warehouse solution.
Collaborate with BI Developers and Business Analysts for successful development of BI reporting and analysis.
Develop scalable and maintainable data layer for BI applications to meet business objectives.
Work in a small, smart, agile team - design, develop and own full solution for an assigned data area.
Perform maintenance and troubleshooting activities in Azure data platform.
Take part in accurate and complete technical architectural documents.
Work closely with other members in the Global Data and Analytics team.
Maintain clear and coherent communication, both verbal and written, to understand data requirement needs.
Additional responsibilities as assigned.
Background & Qualifications
An academic background, with relevant university degree within Management Information System or similar.
Minimum 5 year work experience in a BI position.
Experience with Databricks and dbt is desirable.
Experience with Azure DevOps code repository, version control and task management.
Strong proficiency with SQL and its variation among popular databases.
Knowledge of best practices when dealing with relational databases.
English language - proficiency in verbal and written communication.
Who you are?
You are capable of troubleshooting common database issues. Analyzing and understanding the business needs, translating it to technical solutions, assuring that both business- and technical-needs are met is something that motivates you. To succeed in the role you will need strong analytical and logical thinking.
Communicative skills, both verbally and writing, will also be critical.
We will review applications continuously so please send in your application as soon as possible.
We look forward hearing from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556051-8812)
Aminogatan 1 (visa karta
)
MÖLNDAL
Dentsply Ih AB Jobbnummer
8998068