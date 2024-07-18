Azure Cloud Engineer to Cloud tribe at SEB
2024-07-18
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone.
SEB's Cloud Tribe enables the adoption of public Cloud technologies across SEB by building and developing the foundational cloud platforms. On top of these platforms, we allow our developers to build future-proof, scalable, and secure products and services.
What You Will Be Doing
As a Cloud Engineer within our Cloud Tribe, you will join a team of 20 highly engaged peers using new technologies to develop solutions and valuable services. Our delivery includes guardrails, best practices, and supporting functionalities, all of which are paving the way for SEB's developers to create a modern bank in the Cloud.
As a Cloud Engineer, you will:
• Develop and maintain services on top of Public Cloud Platforms catering to the platform's technical Governance & Compliance.
• Work with operations, development, maintenance, and security of the platform.
As a person, you are eager to always learn more and enjoy sharing and increasing your knowledge while working with others. You are highly engaged and interested in everything that happens in the CNCF space. You are motivated by responsibility and unafraid of tackling complex problems and finding the best possible solutions.
You have experience in both development and operations as well as familiarity with:
• At least 3 years of working experience in Azure.
• Familiarity and proficiency in Azure IaaS and PaaS services.
• Strong Azure-related Terraform skills, experience with Terragrunt is a plus.
• Experience working with and developing enterprise-grade landing zones in terraform (CAF-based or similar WAF-aligned)
• DevOps for IaC experience should be familiar with defining and building automation of IaC
• Migration of existing code into a new desired architecture / turning non-IaC deployments into IaC
What We Offer
As part of the Cloud Core Platforms, we offer a unique opportunity to be part of building the foundation of a paradigm change in banking. Being part of a multi-cloud tribe you will have the opportunity to gain skill and experience in multiple Public Cloud environments.
You will be working with skilled, caring, and passionate colleagues and be at the forefront of innovation in banking technology.
SEB offers many experiences and benefits to our employees, and there is nuance to every individual's career experience, but the elements that define the core of our offering are access to SEB staff banking with exclusive benefits. Work-life balance with a hybrid workplace culture friendly, accepting, and welcoming culture.Excellent office environment neighboring Mall of Scandinavia.
Ready to join?
Even though we will start the interview phase at the end of August, we recommend that you apply today and no later than the 20th of August
