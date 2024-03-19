AWS/Data Cataloguing Architect
2024-03-19
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Multiply Teknik & IT AB i Botkyrka
About the Role
This is a full-time on-site role for an AWS/Security/Architecture - Data Catalogue position at Multiply Teknik & IT in Stockholm. The role will involve day-to-day tasks related to AWS, security, and architecture, specifically focusing on data cataloguing, establishing connectors. The candidate will be responsible for ensuring the security and integrity of data, maintaining data catalogues, and implementing effective data governance practices.
Qualifications
Cybersecurity, Physical Security, Network Security, and Information Security skills
Excellent communication skills
Connectors, configuring them to fetch data from different sources (Experience with Abinitio, Collibra or other data cataoguing tool is a merit).
Experience in data cataloguing and data governance
Knowledge of AWS services and architecture
Ability to work effectively in a team
Strong problem-solving skills
Relevant certifications in cybersecurity or AWS are beneficial
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field
About the Company
Multiply is a dynamic and innovative company that specializes in the development of visualization software and offers top-notch consulting services. Our mission is to create success through knowledge, consulting, and visual mastery. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technology, Multiply stands at the forefront of delivering solutions that empower businesses to thrive.
Multiply is a pioneering company dedicated to creating success through knowledge, consulting, and visual mastery. We specialize in the development of cutting-edge visualization software and offer expert consulting services to empower businesses across various domains. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Multiply is at the forefront of transforming industries through the strategic use of technology. Join us on a journey of continuous growth and success.
Multiply Teknik & IT, also known as multiply.tech, is a committed player in Engineering & IT. They operate with engineering companies, industrial, and healthcare industries. With humble beginnings, Multiply is now transforming into a business value enterprise. Multiply develops and provides a cutting-edge Flow Journey Product and offers various consulting services, including Business Process & Information Consulting, Information Services (Cybersecurity, Functional Safety, Ontologies, Data Governance), Engineering Services (Model Based Definition, Mechatronic Design), Cloud Services (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure), and IT Services (Data Analysis Development). We also develop and deliver our own bespoke product called VisFlow. Så ansöker du
