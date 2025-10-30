Aviation Engineer Part-21 design
2025-10-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Are you passionate about aviation design and modification?
Do you have experience with EASA Part-21J design and certification work?
At BAM, we're always looking to connect with skilled aviation engineers who want to work hands-on with real aircraft: from concept to certification.
What We Do
BAM is a certified EASA Part-21J Design Organisation and Part-21G Production Organisation, specialising in modifications for both aeroplanes and rotorcraft. Our team works with a wide range of customers across Europe and beyond, including projects within:
Special mission (surveillance, SAR, medevac)
Mission equipment & avionics integration
Minor changes & STCs for fixed, and rotary-wing platforms
Who We're Looking For
This is an open application for engineers with experience in aviation design and certification, especially within the EASA regulatory framework. Relevant profiles may include:
Avionics engineers
Systems or electrical engineers
Mechanical/structures engineers
Project engineers with certification exposure
We're particularly interested in candidates with:
Experience working under an EASA Part-21J Design Organisation (DOA)
Hands-on involvement in certification processes (STC, minor changes, compliance documentation)
CAD/electrical design tools (e.g., AutoCAD, SolidWorks, E3, or equivalent)
Minimum 2 years' engineering experience in aviation or adjacent industries
Proficiency in English (Swedish is a plus)
Why Join BAM?
Varied and meaningful modifications
In-house DOA and POA capabilities
Flat organization with quick decisions
Stockholm-based with international reach
How to Apply
This is not a listing for a single role, we welcome applications from qualified professionals on an ongoing basis. If your background matches our direction, we'd love to talk.
Please note: Due to the summer holiday period, the recruitment process might take a little longer than usual. Thank you for your patience!
Send your CV and a short personal intro to: doa@bam.aero
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-29
sök via annonsen på hemsidan.
E-post: douglas.jeleborg@bam.aero
Bromma AIR Maintenance AB
(org.nr 556148-8106)
Hangar 4, Bromma Flygplats
)
168 67 BROMMA
Bromma Air Maintenance AB
Head of Design Organisation
Douglas Jeleborg douglas.jeleborg@bam.aero 0738048006
9581523