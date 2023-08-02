Autosar System Design Engineer
2023-08-02
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Mpya Sci & Tech is a company built by and for engineers, where employees are at the heart of everything we do. We believe in creating a culture that encourages curiosity, innovation, and work-life balance.
We are now looking for an engineer with Autosar experience, for one of our clients, to join their System Design team.
This is a technology driven automotive company and they are recognized as a high-skilled partner to their customers globally. They develop body structures, vehicle exterior attachments, interior fittings, chassis, drive train and lighting.
This role will give you the opportunity to work with new technologies every day together with other talented engineers. You will for instance, synchronize and coordinate the contacts between the project execution team, their customer departments and expertise, i.e. interior, exterior, industrial design and styling.
In other words, you will be part of shaping mobility of tomorrow
Requirements
• Experience in Autosar is a must.
• Experience in the automotive industry (minimum 2 years).
• Familiarity with automotive development standards and processes.
• Ability to plan, organize and prioritize your work to reach agreed deadlines.
• Self-motivated and good communication skills are required.
• Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus)
Also
For candidates with a proven track record in the autonomous vehicle industry, there is opportunity to take on the role of Lead Engineer within the team. This leadership position will allow you to take charge of critical aspects of the project, shape its direction, and lead a team of talented professionals.
There is an opportunity to work both remote and onsite!
Who are we?
What characterizes Mpya Sci & Tech is curiosity, inclusive leadership, and a permissive environment where everyone is allowed to be who they are.
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we together build a culture where you can, Be excitedly curious, Be inclusive and allowing and Be who you are.
We offer
A great opportunity to develop yourself together with a culture- and technology driven company. We will ensure you reach your career goals through new and interesting assignments. We have a wide range of clients, within automotive, medtech, bioprinting, telecommunications and much more. We offer a competitive and flexible employment where you set the framework for what is important to you!
Apply now and Let 's be brave and curious together!
If you have any questions you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor, Cecilia Karlsson at 076 164 89 00 or cecilia.karlsson@mpyascitech.com
