Automotive System Testers

MittLogik Consulting AB / Datajobb / Lund
2024-12-04


You will work in a verification team which puts a lot of focus to work as a team and across globally positioned sites.
You will build development and test rigs, connect hardware in lab.
You will write automated tests in Python using Robot test framework.
Understanding of end-to-end verification processes, from exploring/extracting requirements, test plan creation through to verification and ensure requirement testability.
You will contribute to the team's effectiveness and efficiency through setting an example of best verification practices.
You will communicate with product and technical stakeholders.

