Automotive Project Manager E-Mobility
2023-01-02
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
We are looking to strengthen our team with a project manager towards e-mobility for our Automotive Clients.
This is a vacancy for current and upcoming assignments at ALTEN. You should be self-going and professional. Driven, positive and forward going. You should be genuinely interest in technology and automobiles!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
As a consultant at ALTEN, you will get a genuine team feeling at your assignment and also a wonderful sense of togetherness - in other words, expect to get invited to breakfasts, "fika" sessions and after work events together with your colleagues at the Stockholm office!
We have a broad range of assignments at both global market leaders as well as new, upcoming companies within a large range of industries situated in the Stockholm region. In addition to developing assignments we provide ALTEN Academy for you to refine your skills or widen your knowledge within a new area. We offer both national and international opportunities and together with your manager, you build your career path, so you can constantly develop and achieve your goals and dreams!
REQUIREMENTS:
You have an academic background within Engineering and experience working as a project manager within complex environment and automotive industry / Tier-1 supplier to OEM.
You have experience from Automotive propulsion/battery or similar components.
Used to work towards R&D Project Methodology.
Skilled communicator and strong Project Management skills.
Strong interpersonal skills with a professional approach.
SW: Knowledge in CAD SW (Catia/Creo). Relevant PLM/PDM systems that are used within Automotive.
We are evaluating continuously for this position so send you application in today!
For more info contact Group Manager Ajdin Pezic at Alten: Ajdin Pezic Ajdin.Pezic@alten.se
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 45,000 employees in over 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Telecom, Industry, Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Life Science. In Sweden, we are over 1300 committed employees with 11 offices in 10 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
For the third year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen 2022, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
