Automotive GDL (Software) - Steering Gear
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-01-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tata Technologies Nordics AB i Göteborg
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for Group Delivery Lead (SW) for Steering Gear to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and coordinate complete software development activities for the Steering Gear Module.
Set up and maintain project and delivery plans, align stakeholders, and manage deliverables and deadlines.
Drive deployment of software to the manufacturing plant and aftermarket channels.
Handle effective communication and coordination across internal teams, project partners, and suppliers.
Act as the main point of contact and representative for the complete software stack.
Ensure end-to-end alignment of development flows, interfaces, and project visibility.
Analyze aftermarket data and fault reports to assess severity, identify root causes, and implement corrective actions.
Identify risks, prepare mitigation plans, and ensure clear escalation paths.
Maintain an always-updated delivery roadmap, including sub-function and requirement-level progress.
Conduct software checks and validation prior to delivery to customers.
Organize and lead cross-functional events and coordination meetings involving multiple stakeholders.
Support integration activities from a vehicle program perspective, ensuring timelines and technical compatibility.
Tool & System Proficiency:
Development & Tracking Tools: VIRA, Lotus Notes, ConfigHub, PIE R&D
Diagnostics & Communication Tools: Carcom, Elektra, Canoe, Canalyzer, KDP
Protocols & Standards: UDS 14229, OBDONUDS
Testing & Analysis: HIL testing, log analysis, fault report interpretation
• Required Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, or a related engineering field.
8+ years of experience in embedded software delivery or automotive electronics.
Strong understanding of software lifecycle, diagnostic protocols, and control systems.
Demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional teams and coordinate complex delivery scenarios.
Analytical skills with experience interpreting aftermarket data and fault trends.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Proactive mindset with a solution-oriented approach to delivery and risk management.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest, each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-13
E-post: adina.florea@tatatechnologies.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Technologies Nordics AB
(org.nr 556798-1286)
Gustaf Larsons Väg 15 (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9682757