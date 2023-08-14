Automotive Design Engineer - Interior & Exterior
2023-08-14
ALTEN IS LOOKING FOR DESIGN ENGINEERS!
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
We are looking to strengthen our Automotive Engineering team with skilled designer with experience from either interior or exterior engineering. The personal qualities that we value are the ability to solve problems with an energetic touch, someone who is genuinely interested in technology and, in that way, create confidence to build long lasting relationships with our world leading automotive manufacturer partners!
You have an MSc / BSc within engineering and knowledge about manufacturing and materials in plastic/sheet metal design. You should act professionally and take responsibility. Interest, dedication and desire to work within automotive and a positive mindset with a can-do attitude is vital!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. During our Tech Weeks you get to hear what your colleagues are working on and a chance to share your own experiences. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
REQUIREMENTS:
Components: Interior, Exterior, Vehicle Integration
SW: Catia V5 Surface & Solid, PDMLink, Teamcenter, KOLA/KDP
Used to Agile way-of-work
Work experience from Europe
We are evaluating continuously for this position so send you application in today! For more info contact Group Manager Ajdin Pezic at Alten: Ajdin Pezic Ajdin.Pezic@alten.se
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
