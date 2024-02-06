Automotive - SW Integration & Test Automation
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Due to an increased demand from our customer base we need to strengthen our team with more Test Engineers to work with Manual and/or Automation of test for Complete Software and electrical integration to secure a robust system for automotive clients.
Working as Test Engineer on the Complete Software and electrical integration means that you will establish and develop relationships with designers and test engineer within different system areas of the complete vehicle as well as building an understanding of the designs within those areas.
The testing will take place both in rigs, boxcars and VIL (Vehicle In the Loop).
Qualifications
To be a good fit for this position, we believe you have:
Knowledge of CANalyzer, Optolyzer, LINspector, DSA
Knowledge of CAN, LIN, Ethernet, Most and Flexray
Knowledge of Automation: Robot Framework, Jenkins
Good skills in English and Swedish (spoken and written)
B.Sc. or higher in Electronics/Mechatronics engineering or equivalent.
It's meritorious if you have:
Knowledge of electrical architecture, signal configuration, communication, diagnosis and software-download
Mathlab, Simulink, Python, C++
Vehicle knowledge on a complete vehicle level
Education in Autosar and ISO26262
As a person you have good communication-, and social skills and like to work in a team. You are structured, have high level of engagement and have a positive mindset.
Additional Information
Welcome with your application, application deadline is 5/3 2024. For more information regarding this role please contact;
Lena Henriksson - Section Managerlena.henriksson@afry.com
Welcome with your application!
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
